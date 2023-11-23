A COSMIC Thanksgiving

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Nov 23, 2023



This Thanksgiving, you’re invited to join us at our table for a feast of COSMIC delights. We’re thankful for all your excitement and support, and for being such a lovely community! Now sit back, relax, unbutton your gut, and engorge yourself in this cornucopia of updates.

Logic was established for where new windows will open. Each new window opens near the center of the screen, offset one or multiple units (48 x 48 pixels) from the previous window. This logic keeps the location of new windows consistent, while also keeping the top-right corner of the window header visible for easy access to the close window button.

