Affordable $100 Banana Pi BPI-R4 Router Board Featuring 2x10G SFP Ports
The Banana Pi BPI-R4 is a high-performance, open-source router board, equipped with MediaTek Filogic 880 SoC and designed to cater to a wide range of networking applications requiring multiple Gigabit Ethernet ports and wireless connectivity.
A key feature of the BPI-R4 is its MediaTek Filogic 880 chipset, a premier network processor that enhances both wired and wireless networking. It supports advanced Wi-Fi 7 tri-band connectivity, offering features like 320-MHz bandwidth, 4096-QAM, and various advanced technologies such as Multi-Link Operation, Multi-Resource Unit, and Adaptive Frequency Coordination.
Banana Pi BPI-R4 is a WiFi 7 router board powered by the MediaTek MT7988A (Filogic 880) quad-core Arm Corex-A73 processor with 4GB DDR4 RAM, 8GB eMMC flash, and 128MB SPI-NAND flash. The board also comes with two 10GbE SFP cages, four Gigabit Ethernet RJ45 ports, a USB 3.2 port, as well as an M.2 socket for a 4G/5G modem or an NVMe SSD, and two mini PCIe slots with PCIe 3.0 to support WiFi 7.