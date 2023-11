Thanksgiving Wishes to American Readers

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Nov 23, 2023



THE site was born in the United States. Its founder is Susan Linton and we'll always remember to credit her.

In addition to appreciation of computing freedom - something that regrettably many people take for granted - Rianne and I would like to thank readers who made this site worth running. Without a perpetual flow of visitors, we would lack the motivation to carry on. █