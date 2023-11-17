Open Hardware/Modding and Linux Devices

Vehicles are becoming more and more like mobile data centres. On average, a modern vehicle contains over 60 sensors that monitor various aspects of the vehicle, generating an immense amount of data that is processed on the go. This transformation is creating an unprecedented set of challenges for OEMs.

Edge computing is a new paradigm that is changing how data is processed in these types of environments. It involves decentralising data processing and analysis, bringing computational capabilities closer to where the data is generated. Clouds optimised for edge processing can address the problems posed by the vast volumes of data generated by autonomous systems, ensuring consistent performance regardless of the vehicle’s position.