Open Hardware/Modding and Linux Devices
CNX Software ☛ Raspberry Pi 5 gets an M.2 PCIe HAT – Meet PineBerry Pi HatDrive
The Raspberry Pi 5 SBC comes with a PCIe 2.1 x1 interface that has not been overly useful so far since it’s exposed through a non-standard FPC connector. Raspberry Pi Ltd is working on its own HATs to make use of the PCIe connector, but PineBerry Pi may have beaten them to it with the launch of the HatDrive M.2 HAT for Raspberry Pi 5. The HatDrive comes with an M.2 Key-M socket with a PCIe x1 interface and support for 2230 and 2242 modules, so you can install an SSD, an Hey Hi (AI) accelerator, or another compatible M.2 module.
Raspberry Pi ☛ Celebrating the community: St Joseph’s Secondary School
Discover the story of how one school's student community has grown strong through coding, inspired in part by the Astro Pi Challenge.
Raspberry Pi ☛ Game Boy for giants
On the inside is a Raspberry Pi 4 running a customised version of RetroPie. The buttons are connected to a Raspberry Pi Pico and programmed to act as a keyboard.
Ubuntu ☛ Implementing edge computing for V2X use cases in automotive
Vehicles are becoming more and more like mobile data centres. On average, a modern vehicle contains over 60 sensors that monitor various aspects of the vehicle, generating an immense amount of data that is processed on the go. This transformation is creating an unprecedented set of challenges for OEMs.
Edge computing is a new paradigm that is changing how data is processed in these types of environments. It involves decentralising data processing and analysis, bringing computational capabilities closer to where the data is generated. Clouds optimised for edge processing can address the problems posed by the vast volumes of data generated by autonomous systems, ensuring consistent performance regardless of the vehicle’s position.
Coreboot (Official) ☛ Updating LZ4 during my GSoC
In this blog post, I will give an insight into my Google Summer of Code project, where I worked on coreboot. My target goals were updating compression and decompression algorithms LZ4 and LZMA to their newest version.
In the whole process, I learned a lot about coreboot as an open-source community, and about GSoC, which could help students considering applying for a GSoC themselves.
This blog won’t be addressing technical details, there will be a section at the end about my work and the results of it, but the rest of the blog will be a bit more meta.
Yahoo News ☛ New Open Source HW/SW solution from MIKROE enables many hundreds of Click boards to be hot-plugged into Linux development environment
-MikroElektronika (MIKROE), the embedded solutions company that dramatically cuts development time by providing innovative hardware and software products based on proven standards, today introduced ClickID a hardware/software (HW/SW) open source solution based on a one-wire device that enables hot-plugging of Click™ or any other mikroBUS™-compatible add-on peripheral boards to development boards running embedded Linux or similar OS.
Olimex ☛ Edge computing with Drone swarm using Open Source Hardware OLinuXino board with European SOC inside
These small drones weigh less than 2 kg, can fly up to 40 minutes with a speed of 20 m/s, and can go up to 40 km away. They can communicate with each other and form a swarm, which can perform missions even if there is no connection to the base control center.
