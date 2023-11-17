BSD: OpenSMTPD, FreeBSD packages routine, and more
Undeadly ☛ OpenSMTPD 7.4.0p1 Released
It is a bugfix release.
Nico Cartron ☛ FreeBSD packages routine
I recently moved to a personal laptop running FreeBSD (a Lenovo T440p, for which I still need to write an article!)
I decided to stick to FreeBSD packages, and not mess around with ports this time. But I wanted to have an easy way to maintain those packages.
[Old] Stéphane Huc ☛ [OpenBSD :: Virtualization] Host and guests on the same network
To virtualize on OpenBSD, since 5.9, is easy; you need to pay attention to certains details.
This article is about to virtualize host and guests on same network.