Data analytics and programming don’t often have a lot of things in common. But where they’re almost indistinguishable is the topic of dates. The skill of working with datetimes is an integral part of both areas and is something you’ll want to master sooner rather than later.

Newcomers often find this area challenging due to the sheer amount of options available, but the truth is that you’ll only need 5% of the functionality on a daily basis, and the rest you can quickly find online. Today, we’ll show you this 5% through a set of 15 useful examples with R lubridate.