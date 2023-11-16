today's leftovers
-
Linux Format 309
Blast off with Podman! Join the Pod and manage your apps effortlessly. We dive into the new container tech that’s sweeping the open source world and replacing Docker as the faster and easiest way to have a dependency-free app life.
-
Barry Kauler ☛ Planner project planner compiled in OE
Planner was in earlier series of EasyOS, but got left out of the Kirkstone-series, as failed to compile in OpenEmbedded. However, today I fixed the recipe, see OE github commit:
https://github.com/bkauler/oe-qky-kirkstone/commit/b8e23b8b7c2f1fecbd8a52b953cddaf6f54356af
https://github.com/bkauler/oe-qky-kirkstone/commit/2396255e53f45288a716f57e16208b3fb50f6d0e
This is version 0.14.6, in 2011, the last official release. See the homepage:
https://wiki.gnome.org/action/show/Apps/Planner
But no, it doesn't say on the homepage, but Gnome does have 0.14.91 source available: [...]
-
FreeBSD ☛ All Things Open 2023 Conference Report
Last month I headed to Raleigh, North Carolina to attend All Things Open 2023. While the Foundation has staffed a booth in the past, it was my first time attending the conference in person. I flew in to Raleigh the day before the conference and had time to check out the city before setting up the Foundation booth. I closed out the day by trying my first North Carolinian BBQ, and it didn’t disappoint!