today's leftovers

Planner was in earlier series of EasyOS, but got left out of the Kirkstone-series, as failed to compile in OpenEmbedded. However, today I fixed the recipe, see OE github commit:

https://github.com/bkauler/oe-qky-kirkstone/commit/b8e23b8b7c2f1fecbd8a52b953cddaf6f54356af

https://github.com/bkauler/oe-qky-kirkstone/commit/2396255e53f45288a716f57e16208b3fb50f6d0e

This is version 0.14.6, in 2011, the last official release. See the homepage:

https://wiki.gnome.org/action/show/Apps/Planner

But no, it doesn't say on the homepage, but Gnome does have 0.14.91 source available: [...]