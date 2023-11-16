Applications for GNU/Linux

Tux Machines

Hands-On with MX Linux 23 on Raspberry Pi 5

Based on the latest MX Linux 23.1 “Libretto” release, the new Raspberry Pi spin is derived from the official Raspberry Pi OS and the upstream Debian GNU/Linux 12 “Bookworm” operating system series. As expected from an MX Linux spin, it uses the lightweight Xfce 4.18 desktop environment by default.

You Can Now Install Linux Kernel 6.6 on Ubuntu, Here’s How

Linux kernel 6.6 was released at the end of October 2023 and it introduces new features like Intel Shadow Stack support, a new task scheduler called EEVDF, improved support for Lenovo IdeaPad, HP, and ASUS devices, USB MIDI 2 gadget support, as well as numerous new and updated drivers for better hardware support. And now, you can install it on your Ubuntu machine!

Lubuntu 22.04 LTS Users Can Now Install the LXQt 1.4 Desktop, Here’s How

The LXQt 1.4 desktop arrived last week with support for user-defined terminal commands in the PCManFM-Qt file manager, support for audible bells and a new Falcon color scheme in the QTerminal terminal emulator, as well as minimal support for color spaces in the LXImage-Qt image viewer.

Fwupd 1.9.8 Brings Support for uSWID SBoM Data with LZMA Compressed Payloads

Fwupd 1.9.8 comes just two weeks after fwupd 1.9.7 and includes lots of new features like support uSWID SBoM data with LZMA compressed payloads, a feature flag for non-generic requests that require translations, as well as a DP AUX device subclass, along with a port of the Synaptics MST plugin.

Blender 4.0 Released with Support for AMD RDNA2 and RDNA3 APUs, Node Tools

Highlights of Blender 4.0 include Node tools as an accessible way for expanding Blender and customizing tools without requiring Python. With this change, Blender now provides specific nodes for controlling tool-specific data and enables geometry node groups to be used as operators from the 3D view menus. Moreover, the “Add Modifier” menu has been changed to a standard menu that includes geometry node assets.

Transparency, Openness, and Our 2021-2022 Financials

Transparency for a privacy project is not a contradiction: privacy is about choice, and we choose to be transparent in order to build trust and a stronger community. In this post, we aim to be very clear about where the Tor Project's money comes from and what we do with it. This is how we operate in all aspects of our work: we show you all of our projects, in source code, and in periodic project and team reports, and in collaborations with researchers who help assess and improve Tor. Transparency also means being clear about our values, promises, and priorities as laid out in our social contract.

Banana Pi teases RK3588-powered Single Board Computer with dual 2.5GbE

Radxa NX5 development kit starts at $99.00

Radxa previews ZERO 3E Single Board Computer with GbE port

Applications for GNU/Linux

Kernel: New in LWN (Outside the Paywall) and Rust Burden
Lubuntu 22.04 LTS Users Can Now Install the LXQt 1.4 Desktop, Here’s How
Lubuntu developer Simon Quigley informs us today about the availability of the latest LXQt 1.4 desktop environment for users of the long-term supported Lubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) operating system series.
OBS Studio 30 Released with Support for Intel QSV H264, HEVC, and AV1 on Linux
OBS Studio 30 is now available for download coming with exciting new features, as well as numerous other changes and bug fixes for this popular free and open-source screencasting and streaming app.
TUXEDO launches 5th generation Polaris 15 and Stellaris 16 Linux gaming laptops
These machines promise a balance of high performance, affordability, and power efficiency, making high-end gaming accessible to a wider audience
Release of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.3
Canonical releases new low-touch, open-source cloud solution
Canonical, the company behind Ubuntu, has released MicroCloud, which is a low-touch private cloud any business can use
 
CodeWeavers CrossOver 23.6 and Black Friday Bundle
Peter Czanik and syslog-ng News
Cautionary Tale About Microsoft and VSCode
Security Leftovers
Windows Total Cost of Ownership (Data/System Breaches)
Kubernetes Resource Limits and Major Changes in Kubernetes 1.29
Games: Steam Deck, SteamOS, Anima Flux, and More
Android Leftovers
My favourite affordable Android phone is even cheaper in Google's Black Friday sale
Kdenlive Sprint Recap – November 2023
The Kdenlive team met last weekend in Zürich for a sprint. Many topics were discussed, here is a quick overview of what we did
Programming Leftovers
Linux Foundation Openwashing Subgroups
Red Hat/Servers: F39 Elections, Fedora Magazine, Kubernetes, and Qubes
Nordic introduces nRF7002 EK WiFi 6 Arduino Shield, nRF7000 SSID-based Wi-Fi locationing chip
But as noted by Hackster.io, Nordic also just released a Linux driver for nRF70 chips and tested with a Raspberry Pi 4 running Ubuntu 22.04 64-bit connected to the nRF7002 EK through an interposer board
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi and Arduino
today's howtos
How to Emulate macOS Interface on your Linux System
This guide compiles various methods to give your preferred Linux distribution a makeover with a macOS theme
The Linux Scheduler And How It Handles More Cores
Did the Linux developers make an egregious error more than a decade ago that has crippled Linux performance to this day
Banana Pi teases RK3588-powered Single Board Computer with dual 2.5GbE
The product announcement indicates that the Banana Pi BPI-M7 board will support Debian Buster, Android 12 and Linux Kernel 5.10
Haiku Activity & Contract Report, October 2023
his report covers hrev57309 through hrev57363 (again a bit of a shorter month than average.)
Kdenlive 23.08.3 Released with Faster Clip Importing and Enhanced Rendering
Upgrade your Linux editing experience with Kdenlive 23.08.3, featuring faster clip importing, a new PNG with alpha render profile, and bug fixes for a smoother workflow.
Blender 4.0 Scores Powerful Upgrades
Learn what's new in the Blender 4.0 release, which brings several major updates.
Security Leftovers and Windows TCO
Announcing Istio 1.20.0
We are pleased to announce the release of Istio 1.20
Android Leftovers
Google Releases Android 14 QPR2 Beta for Pixel Devices
Introducing graphics offload
Some of us in the GTK team have spent the last month or so exploring the world of linux kernel graphics apis, in particular, dmabufs
Renesas RZ/G2UL Arm Cortex-A55/Cortex-M33 industrial system-on-module sells for as low as $17 in volume
MYiR provides a Linux BSP with all drivers, plus two Yocto images (with or without GUI), and OpenWrt
Supercomputers Running GNU/Linux (Top500)
Proprietary Software, Chatbot Failure, and Bill Gates Monopolies
HardenedBSD October 2023 Status Report
This status is going to be pretty short. The focus in October has been on the home purchase.
Security and Windows TCO
Debian and Devuan Leftovers
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftover
Programming Leftovers
Databases: Changing Home Assistant to use MariaDB, WiltonDB 3.3 Released
Open Hardware/Modding: Retro, RISC-V, Purism, Raspberry Pi, and More
Canonical/Ubuntu: Withholding Security Patches, AppImage, and More
Bad and good
today's howtos
Android Leftovers
Google originally did not want to make any money from Android's app store
The Fairphone 4 is going to save lives
Did you know that 830 women die from preventable causes related to pregnancy on a daily basis
How to Upgrade to FreeBSD 14 from 13
Here's how you can upgrade to FreeBSD 14 using these simple steps.
Games: Goober Dash, Steam, KeeperFX, and More
Linux is Catching on Faster in Asia Than in Europe and the Americas
Remember that Android includes Linux
"FOSS" is Not a Terminology Strong Enough, We Need Freedom and No Monopolies
Openwashing is a fata morgana and a road to nowhere
When It Comes to Windows Total Cost of Ownership (TCO), Including Costs of Security Breaches, the Media Fails Us All
When will the world get rid of Microsoft?
FreeBSD 14 Release: Best New Features
A round-up of the new features of the major FreeBSD 14 release with download links and upgrade instructions.
Blender 4.0 Released with Support for AMD RDNA2 and RDNA3 APUs, Node Tools
the Blender Foundation released today Blender 4.0 as a major update to this powerful, free, open-source, and cross-platform 3D graphics computer software.
10 YouTube Channels Linux Users Should Explore
Exploring YouTube channels to learn Linux? Here are some recommendations for Linux users
Microsoft is in Financial Trouble (Losing Lots of Money on Vapourware and Hype, Partly at Gullible Shareholders' Expense)
Microsoft does not love Linux
People Are Not Buying Many New Phones Anymore (and That's a Problem for Google/Android)
Will more people install freer systems on existing hardware? Like throwing GNU/Linux on an "old" Windows-encumbered PC or some non-Googled (unGoogled) version of 'Android' on an "old" phone?
Security Leftovers
Android Leftovers
10 years ago, this small Android phone changed smartphones forever
Off-Theme Presents: Graphite
n the second installment of Off-Theme, it’s time to take a look at a global theme that boldly goes for a starkly monochromatic aesthetic and sharp window borders
Fwupd 1.9.8 Brings Support for uSWID SBoM Data with LZMA Compressed Payloads
Linux firmware updater fwupd 1.9.8 has been released today by Richard Hughes as yet another stable update in the fwupd 1.9 series that brings even more new features.
This week in KDE: Wayland by default, de-framed Breeze, HDR games, rectangle screen recording
Yep you read that right, we’ve decided to throw the lever and go Wayland by default
7 Best Free and Open Source Linux Photo Management Software
The purpose of this article is to identify Linux software that helps manage your collection by using a number of different techniques including tagging and albums
Foliate Linux eBook App Ported to GTK4, Adds New Features
Foliate is one of the best ebook readers for Linux and it’s just released a major update
Security Leftovers and Windows TCO
Software: Sparky Backlight, Twenty Twenty-Four (WordPress), and More
Programming Leftovers
IBM and SUSE Corporate Stuff
Rancher, NeuVector, and more
Open Hardware/Modding: KiCad and Arduino Projects
Devices and hardware hacking
Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Netdev, and Free Software Directory Meeting
APKs now built on invent
The only remaining Android job on Binary Factory doesn't use Craft
today's howtos
GStreamer 1.22.7 stable bug fix release
Hugin 2023.0.0 released!
With Hugin you can assemble a mosaic of photographs into a complete immersive panorama, stitch any series of overlapping pictures and much more
Android Leftovers
Android’s latest optimizations save up to 95 petabytes of storage globally
Choosing Your Ideal GNU/Linux Distribution and 10 Most Popular GNU/Linux Distros of the Year 2023
AlmaLinux OS 9.3 Is Here as a Free Red Hat Enterprise Linux Alternative
The AlmaLinux OS Foundation announced today the release and general availability of AlmaLinux OS 9.3 as the latest stable version for this free alternative to the Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.3 operating system.
New Horizons for EL: OpenELA Publishes Package Sources
Bright future for Enterprise Linux with OpenELA’s RHEL-compatible sources for packages now available. More is on the way
today's howtos
Grants for Operating Systems
Although the previous sections read rather depressing (which admittedly they are to me), I think there are a few takeaways to be had from all this
today's leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Security Leftovers and Windows TCO (Breaches)
BSD Leftovers
Audiocasts/Shows: Linux User Space, Late Night GNU/Linux, Going GNU/Linux, Linux Saloon, and More
New episodes
WINE 8.20 and Nancy Drew in ScummVM
Dumpster Diving, WHAT THE GOLF?, and Steam Deck
Android Leftovers
Android's Dream of Satellite Connectivity Done Before It Even Began
Kdenlive 23.08.3 released
Kdenlive 23.08.3 continues the stabilization effort of this release cycle in preparation for the Qt6 upgrade
Linux-based DIN Rail smart controller works with Zigbee, Z-Wave, KNX, and Ajax Systems security solutions
CONNECT Y1 Smart Controller in a DIN Rail gateway running Ubuntu Linux
Today in Techrights
Doing The Sites Full Time: A Great Decision
Looking back a year later, it was a great decision and it was probably made at the right time
GNU/Linux Ages Well: Reuse, Recycle, Repurpose, Upcycle Etc.
GNU/Linux saves money not just because it costs nothing to "license" a copy (this is often wrongly described as "buying"). It also works well with old computers and old peripherals.
Radxa previews ZERO 3E Single Board Computer with GbE port
Radxa mentions that the ZERO 3E will support operating systems such as Debian, Ubuntu, and Android to suit different applications
GNU/Linux Rises to Almost 6% Market Share in Asia
mostly at the expense of Microsoft/Windows
How to Create Message Box in Python
Learn how you can create a GUI message box in Python in the most simplest way.
Intel NUC 13 Pro Mini PC Running Linux: Installing Manjaro
This is a multi-part blog focusing on the Intel NUC 13 Pro Mini PC running Linux
Fedora Linux 39 Is Now Available for Download, Powered by Linux Kernel 6.5
After several delays, the Fedora Project released today Fedora Linux 39 as the latest stable version of this Red Hat-sponsored GNU/Linux distribution for the masses.
Fedora and Red Hat Kernel 6.6, Fedora GNU/Linux 39 Release Party, and Buzzwords
An Untold History of Thunderbird
To tell the story correctly, we must go back to 2012
Security: Patches and Incidents
Linux Foundation (LF) Openwashing
Games: Anbernic RG ARC Gaming Devices and Top 100 Steam Games
Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino and Raspberry Pi 5
today's leftovers
Linus Torvalds Announces First Linux Kernel 6.7 Release Candidate
Linus Torvalds just announced today the availability of the first Release Candidate (RC) milestone for public testing.