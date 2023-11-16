Applications for GNU/Linux
-
Linux Links ☛ ntop – network traffic probe
ntop is a network traffic probe that shows the network usage, similar to what the popular top Unix command does.
-
Adriaan de Groot ☛ Calamares 3.3.0-alpha5
Calamares 3.3.0-alpha5 was released yesterday. It doesn’t compile – that’s my fault for building the final release tarball on FreeBSD – so there will be a -beta1 soon-ish with updated translations and that little bugfix. There’s lots of stuff going on under the hood, and I’ve reached the end of my TODO list for the 3.3 release.
-
Medevel ☛ Mayan EDMS: Open-source DMS
Mayan EDMS is a comprehensive and user-friendly electronic document management system that is available to organizations at no cost. It is built on an open-source platform, which means that users have the freedom to modify and customize the system according to their specific needs.
-
Medevel ☛ Tripfix is a Free Self-hosted Booking Engine for Travel Agents and Tour Operators
Tripfix is an internet booking engine (IBE) for tour operators and travel agents.
-
Ted Unangst ☛ vertigo
I wrote my own terminal and you won’t believe what happened next. I called it vertigo.
I was going to say that this took about two weeks of part time effort, but an early update shows me running ls and printing letters (no numbers) one month ago. Time flies when you’re having fun. There was a pause in the middle, so I think two weeks is still about right.
I don’t think it’s necessarily better than alternatives in general (I’ve been calling it the world’s worst terminal for a while now), but it’s better for me in the sense that I understand everything it does, and I can make it do things it doesn’t yet do.
design
The feature set is fairly basic. Run shell commands and put text on the screen. Most of the usual terminal control stuff. Plus a few features which helped push it from fun toy to terminal I actually use personally. Very few features that I don’t use.
It supports resizing, but only down to a minimum of 80x24. Smaller than that and the contents are scaled instead. When using dwm on my one laptop, xterm wants to display 79 columns which turns out to be kinda inconvenient. And I usually like to work with one or two big terminals, and then a few tiny ones on the side, but I really dislike that they end up only showing about 10 rows. I think this is not rocket science, but since opengl gives us scaling for free, here it is. (Do other terminals offer this feature? I looked, but they have so many features I couldn’t find the option to enable it.)
Support for the iconify control (
^[2t). This isn’t new, but I think it’s handy to have an option to run commands like xcalc and have the shell’s terminal disappear until the command finishes.