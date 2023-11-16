Applications for GNU/Linux

I wrote my own terminal and you won’t believe what happened next. I called it vertigo.

I was going to say that this took about two weeks of part time effort, but an early update shows me running ls and printing letters (no numbers) one month ago. Time flies when you’re having fun. There was a pause in the middle, so I think two weeks is still about right.

I don’t think it’s necessarily better than alternatives in general (I’ve been calling it the world’s worst terminal for a while now), but it’s better for me in the sense that I understand everything it does, and I can make it do things it doesn’t yet do.



design

The feature set is fairly basic. Run shell commands and put text on the screen. Most of the usual terminal control stuff. Plus a few features which helped push it from fun toy to terminal I actually use personally. Very few features that I don’t use.

It supports resizing, but only down to a minimum of 80x24. Smaller than that and the contents are scaled instead. When using dwm on my one laptop, xterm wants to display 79 columns which turns out to be kinda inconvenient. And I usually like to work with one or two big terminals, and then a few tiny ones on the side, but I really dislike that they end up only showing about 10 rows. I think this is not rocket science, but since opengl gives us scaling for free, here it is. (Do other terminals offer this feature? I looked, but they have so many features I couldn’t find the option to enable it.)

Support for the iconify control ( ^[2t ). This isn’t new, but I think it’s handy to have an option to run commands like xcalc and have the shell’s terminal disappear until the command finishes.

A font independent cell sizing approach to texture healing.