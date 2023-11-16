today's howtos
Linux Journal ☛ File Sharing on GNU/Linux Using NFS and Samba
File sharing is a fundamental aspect of networked computing, and in GNU/Linux environments, two of the most prevalent protocols facilitating this are NFS (Network File System) and Samba. This article aims to offer a comprehensive guide on using these systems, outlining their setup, configuration, and best practices.Understanding NFS (Network File System)
NFS, developed by Sun Microsystems in 1984, is a distributed file system protocol that allows a user on a client computer to access files over a network much like local storage is accessed. NFS is particularly noted for its high performance and compatibility with various operating systems, making it a popular choice in GNU/Linux environments.
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install Sublime Text Editor on Fedora 39
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Sublime Text Editor on Fedora 39. Sublime Text, a popular text editor among developers, provides a powerful and customizable environment for coding and text editing.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Wine on Fedora 39
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Wine on Fedora 39. Wine, short for Wine Is Not an Emulator, acts as a compatibility layer allowing backdoored Windows applications to run on Linux.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Harbor on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Harbor on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. In the realm of containerization and application deployment, Docker has redefined the way we package, distribute, and manage software.
linuxcapable
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install NPM on Fedora 39/38/37 Linux
This guide is designed to demonstrate the process of setting up NPM, Node Package Manager, on a Fedora GNU/Linux system. NPM is an essential tool in web development, offering a vast repository of packages that simplify and enhance the development process.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Vivaldi Browser on Fedora 39/38/37 Linux
The Vivaldi browser is a strong contender if you want to enhance your browsing experience on Fedora Linux. Known for its high level of customization and robust features, Vivaldi offers a unique blend of functionality and privacy.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Pinta on Fedora 39/38/37 Linux
Pinta, a versatile and user-friendly image editing software, is an ideal choice for those seeking an efficient tool on Fedora Linux. This guide will demonstrate how to install Pinta on Fedora Linux, offering a step-by-step approach to enhance your image editing capabilities.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install FirewallD GUI on Fedora 39/38/37 Linux
Firewalld GUI, also known as firewall-config, offers a user-friendly interface for managing the Firewalld service on Fedora Linux. This guide will demonstrate how to install Firewalld GUI and running on your Fedora system. It’s a straightforward procedure, enhancing the overall experience of configuring and monitoring your firewall settings.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install FFmpeg on Fedora 39/38/37 Linux
This guide demonstrates how to install FFmpeg on Fedora Linux, offering a straightforward approach for beginners and experienced users. FFmpeg, a powerful multimedia framework, enables you to handle audio, video, and other multimedia files and streams.
Techdirt ☛ Privacy Advocate Files Data Protection Complaint That YouTube’s AdBlocker Blocker Violates Privacy Laws
Over the last few weeks, YouTube has been cracking down on YouTube adblockers, blocking users who are using such adblockers (or, in some cases, disabling extensions). There are still some ways around it, but apparently it’s becoming more difficult.
Linuxize ☛ How to Upgrade Debian 11 to Debian 12 Bookworm
This article explains how to upgrade Debian 11 to Debian 12 'bookworm' via command line.
Own HowTo ☛ How to install Meson on Arch Linux
In this tutorial, you will learn how to install Meson on Arch Linux.
Meson is an open source tool that allows you to build software.
Meson supports multiple platforms, such as : Linux, MacOs, Windows, Visual studio, GCC and a lot more.
Linux Host Support ☛ How to Install Bugzilla on Ubuntu 22.04
Bugzilla is an open-source software for tracking bugs developed by Mozilla’s developers. It is written in Perl and supports various database systems such as MySQL, PostgreSQL, Oracle, and SQLite.
Ubuntu Pit ☛ How To Install LXQt 1.4 Desktop Environment For Lubuntu 22.04 LTS Users
Last week, the LXQt 1.4 desktop environment was released, which brought several improvements. According to Simon Quigley, a Lubuntu developer, LXQt will not be available in Lubuntu 23.04 (Kinetic Kudu) or Lubuntu 23.10 (Mantic Minotaur).
TecMint ☛ How to List All Running Services Under Systemd in Linux
TecMint ☛ How to Install Fedora 39 Server with Screenshots
What is DNF5 (How to Install and Use It) in Fedora Linux
After the launch of Fedora 39, DNF5 sparked discussions in the GNU/Linux community regarding its amazing features, performances, and other benefits compared to the current DNF.
Own HowTo ☛ How to fix Pacman: command: not found
In this tutorial, you will learn how to fix "pacman: command: not found" error on Arch Linux.
Pacman is the default package manager for Arch Linux, which you can use to manage your packages on Arch Linux.
FOSSLinux ☛ Mastering disk space with the ‘df’ command in Linux
The 'df' command is a cornerstone for managing disk space in Linux. Learn how to use it effectively with our practical guide, featuring real-world examples for better comprehension.
FOSSLinux ☛ Mastering disk analysis in GNU/Linux using the ‘du’ command
The 'du' command in GNU/Linux is essential for disk usage analysis. This guide explains its use with real-world examples, helping you to effectively manage your file system's space.
Real Linux User ☛ Anytype Basics – an introduction
Notion is a very powerful and extremely popular application with millions of active users.