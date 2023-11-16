File sharing is a fundamental aspect of networked computing, and in GNU/Linux environments, two of the most prevalent protocols facilitating this are NFS (Network File System) and Samba. This article aims to offer a comprehensive guide on using these systems, outlining their setup, configuration, and best practices.

Understanding NFS (Network File System)

NFS, developed by Sun Microsystems in 1984, is a distributed file system protocol that allows a user on a client computer to access files over a network much like local storage is accessed. NFS is particularly noted for its high performance and compatibility with various operating systems, making it a popular choice in GNU/Linux environments.