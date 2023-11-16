The Linux Scheduler And How It Handles More Cores

Transparency for a privacy project is not a contradiction: privacy is about choice, and we choose to be transparent in order to build trust and a stronger community. In this post, we aim to be very clear about where the Tor Project's money comes from and what we do with it. This is how we operate in all aspects of our work: we show you all of our projects, in source code, and in periodic project and team reports, and in collaborations with researchers who help assess and improve Tor. Transparency also means being clear about our values, promises, and priorities as laid out in our social contract.

Highlights of Blender 4.0 include Node tools as an accessible way for expanding Blender and customizing tools without requiring Python. With this change, Blender now provides specific nodes for controlling tool-specific data and enables geometry node groups to be used as operators from the 3D view menus. Moreover, the “Add Modifier” menu has been changed to a standard menu that includes geometry node assets.

Fwupd 1.9.8 comes just two weeks after fwupd 1.9.7 and includes lots of new features like support uSWID SBoM data with LZMA compressed payloads, a feature flag for non-generic requests that require translations, as well as a DP AUX device subclass, along with a port of the Synaptics MST plugin.

The LXQt 1.4 desktop arrived last week with support for user-defined terminal commands in the PCManFM-Qt file manager, support for audible bells and a new Falcon color scheme in the QTerminal terminal emulator, as well as minimal support for color spaces in the LXImage-Qt image viewer.

Linux kernel 6.6 was released at the end of October 2023 and it introduces new features like Intel Shadow Stack support, a new task scheduler called EEVDF, improved support for Lenovo IdeaPad, HP, and ASUS devices, USB MIDI 2 gadget support, as well as numerous new and updated drivers for better hardware support. And now, you can install it on your Ubuntu machine!

The Linux Scheduler And How It Handles More Cores

Sometimes you read an article headline and you find yourself re-reading it a few times before diving into the article. This was definitely the case for a recent blog post by [The HFT Guy], where the claim was made that the Linux kernel has for fifteen years now been hardlocked into not scheduling for more than 8 cores. Obviously this caused a lot of double-checking and context discovery on both Hacker News and the Level 1 Techs forum. So what is going on exactly? Did the Linux developers make an egregious error more than a decade ago that has crippled Linux performance to this day?

Where the blog author takes offence is in the claim made in the Linux kernel code and documentation that the base time slice scales with the number of CPUs (or cores), pointing out the commit in which the number of CPUs taken into account was limited to a maximum of 8. So far so good, even if at this point quite a few readers had already jumped to showing that their Linux system could definitely load more than 8 cores to 100%.

