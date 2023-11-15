Canonical/Ubuntu: Withholding Security Patches, AppImage, and More
-
Alex ☛ Yes, Ubuntu Is Withholding Security Patches for Some Software
Canonical essentially repackages security patches developed by the open-source community and markets them as a part of their support services, which can be a point of contention for some. However, it's important to maintain perspective on this issue. Package management is a complex task, requiring maintainers to learn specific tools and navigate what is often referred to as dependency hell. This process can involve creating bespoke patches for a particular system, supporting older language runtimes, or dealing with outdated compilers, all while ensuring not to disrupt an LTS release. At times, it necessitates collaboration with upstream maintainers. The open-source landscape is diverse, with different organizations releasing updates in various ways. Updating a package can inadvertently break dependencies for downstream users, even if the change seems benign. Canonical plays a crucial role in mitigating these issues for users of open-source software. Business users encountering this message should assess whether the software in question is web-facing or handles untrusted inputs. It's my belief that this approach will make open-source a safer choice for businesses, encouraging them in turn to contribute fixes and features back to these projects.
-
Pi My Life Up ☛ How to use an AppImage on Ubuntu
Not requiring installation also means you can run an AppImage as an unprivileged user. This is useful if you want to use an application but don’t have access to the super user.
While these images should be easy to run, they are packaged by the developer and not by a special system. If the developer packs the image with missing dependencies, it may not run properly.
-
Ubuntu ☛ Bringing automation to telco edge clouds at scale
Canonical and Spectro Cloud have collaborated to develop an effective telco edge cloud solution, Cloud Native Execution Platform (CNEP). CNEP is built with Canonical’s open source infrastructure solutions and Spectro Cloud’s Palette containers-as-a-service (CaaS) platform. This technology stack empowers operators to benefit from the cost optimisation and agility improvements delivered by edge clouds in a highly secure and performant way.
-
Ubuntu ☛ Netplan brings consistent network configuration across Desktop, Server, Cloud and IoT | Ubuntu
-
Ubuntu ☛ Join Canonical at Open Source Experience Paris 2023￼
"96% of new software projects rely on open source components."
Open source is on the rise in the modern enterprise landscape, and as the publisher of Ubuntu, Canonical is at the forefront of this transformation, leading the way in open source security, support and services.
At OSXP, our team will be sharing their open source expertise across AI, machine learning, cloud and IoT, with demos ranging from a conversational assistant reminiscent of ChatGPT to a wide range of use cases for Ubuntu Core in the realm of industry & IoT.