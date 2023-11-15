Open Hardware/Modding: Retro, RISC-V, Purism, Raspberry Pi, and More

Think back to your last cellphone setup. One of the first things you do is accept a bunch of End User License Agreements. It begs the question, why do you need terms of use for a device you purchased? Shouldn’t you own and control what is done with your device, not the device manufacturer and app creators dictating terms to you?

As defined by CISA, An EULA is a legal contract between you and the software publisher. It spells out the terms and conditions for using the software. An EULA might require you to allow the software publisher or a third party to collect information about your internet activity in exchange for the use of the software. This information could include not only the websites you visit but also information you supply in online transactions, such as your name, address, credit card number, and items purchased. Once collected, the security of this information is out of your control. This is a fact highlighted by the number of recent, high-profile database attacks.This makes many “free apps” on Android and iOS rather expensive in terms of user privacy. They make money by collecting and selling your data.

PureOS is built of freedom-respecting software and protects the end user’s rights to use, modify, and reuse any component for any reason. Moreover, apps do what they are meant to: no creepy data collection or reselling of personal data.This is compared to Android, which hands intellectual property rights to the app creators and enforces user agreements. In a nutshell, you don’t own the apps on an Android phone; you only have the right to use an app, not analyze it, build upon it, or modify it for another purpose.