today's howtos
idroot
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Hugo on Debian 12
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Hugo on Debian 12. Hugo stands out in the static site generator landscape for its remarkable speed and flexibility. As an SEO-conscious developer, you’ll appreciate Hugo’s ability to produce lightweight, highly optimized websites that search engines love.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install GIMP on Manjaro
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install GIMP on Manjaro. GIMP is a versatile image editing software that rivals commercial alternatives like Adobe Photoshop. Its open-source nature makes it an attractive choice for many users, but to harness its capabilities on Manjaro Linux, you’ll need to install it properly.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install FlareGet on Fedora 39
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install FlareGet on Fedora 39. In the fast-paced digital landscape, a reliable download manager is indispensable. Fedora 39 users, aiming for optimal download efficiency, can leverage FlareGet, a feature-rich download accelerator.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install MariaDB on Fedora 39
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install MariaDB on Fedora 39. In the realm of open-source relational database management systems, MariaDB stands tall as a popular choice, known for its performance, security, and robust features.
-
ID Root ☛ How to Switch Users on Ubuntu
In the realm of GNU/Linux operating systems, Ubuntu stands as one of the most popular and user-friendly distributions. It’s versatile, robust, and highly customizable. Within its diverse set of features, user management plays a pivotal role, especially when it comes to maintaining security and privacy.
-
linuxcapable
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install GNU/Linux Kernel 6.6 on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04
To install Linux Kernel 6.6 on Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish or Ubuntu 20.04 Focal Fossa LTS, it’s essential to be aware of the new features and improvements it brings and the potential risks.
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Kate on Fedora 39/38/37 Linux
Kate Text Editor, a powerful and versatile open-source text editor, is an ideal tool for programmers and writers. This guide will demonstrate how to install Kate on Fedora Linux, showcasing its simplicity and efficiency.
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Geany on Fedora 39/38/37 Linux
Geany is a powerful, versatile integrated development environment (IDE) that seamlessly blends efficiency with simplicity, making it a popular choice among developers. This guide will show you how to install Geany on Fedora Linux, ensuring a smooth setup for your development needs.
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Composer on Fedora 39/38/37 Linux
Managing project dependencies for PHP developers using Fedora GNU/Linux can be significant. However, with PHP Composer, this task becomes straightforward and efficient. Composer is a powerful dependency management system that streamlines the handling of PHP packages, ensuring your web development projects run smoothly.
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Skype on Fedora 39/38/37 Linux [Ed: Microsoft proprietary spyware like this can be replaced by Mumble or Jami]
This guide will demonstrate how to install Skype on Fedora Linux, offering a straightforward path to leveraging one of the most popular communication tools in the digital era. Skype, a software client developed by Microsoft, stands out for its robust features that facilitate both personal and professional communication across the globe.
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Remmina on Fedora 39/38/37 Linux
Remmina Remote Desktop stands out as a versatile and powerful tool for remote desktop access, offering users a seamless experience in connecting to various desktop environments. This guide will demonstrate how to install Remmina on Fedora Linux, equipping you with the necessary steps to leverage this software’s full potential.
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Wike on Fedora 39/38/37 Linux
This guide will demonstrate how to install Wike on Fedora Linux, offering a straightforward approach to harnessing the capabilities of this innovative software. Wike, a user-friendly Wikipedia reader designed for the GNOME desktop environment, stands out for its seamless integration and efficient functionality.
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Foliate on Fedora 39/38/37 Linux
This guide will demonstrate how to install Foliate on Fedora Linux, introducing you to a user-friendly and versatile e-book reader. Developed to enhance your reading experience on GNU/Linux systems, Foliate stands out for its intuitive interface and rich feature set.
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Monit on Fedora 39/38/37 Linux
Monit is a versatile tool designed to manage and monitor Unix systems. This guide will demonstrate how to install Monit on Fedora Linux, providing an efficient way to oversee system processes and resources. Often used by system administrators, Monit excels in its simplicity and power, offering real-time insights and automated problem resolution.
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Eclipse IDE on Fedora 39/38/37 Linux
Eclipse IDE is a formidable open-source tool in integrated development environments, offering extensive support for many programming languages. The following guide will demonstrate how to install Eclipse IDE on Fedora Linux.
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Tor Browser on Fedora 39/38/37 Linux
Tor Browser is an excellent tool if you’re using Fedora GNU/Linux and are concerned about online privacy. This guide will show you how to install Tor Browser on Fedora GNU/Linux using various methods, including the Fedora default repository, manual installation, and Flatpak via Flathub.
-
-
Linuxiac ☛ How to Reset a Forgotten Root Password in Linux
Forgot your GNU/Linux root password? No worries! Our guide provides easy-to-follow instructions to reset and change it safely.
-
Own HowTo ☛ How to create a user account on Arch GNU/Linux [GUI Method]
In this tutorial, you will learn how to create a user account on Arch Linux, by using Graphic User Interface.
Adding a new user on Arch Linux, can be done easily by using the terminal.
-
Own HowTo ☛ How to install Anydesk on Ubuntu 22.04
In this tutorial, you will learn how to install Anydesk on Ubuntu 22.04.
Anydesk is a remote desktop software, that allows you to connect to other computers and remote control them.
-
Own HowTo ☛ How to install Brave browser on Debian
In this tutorial, you will learn how to install Brave Browser on Debian.
-
TechRepublic ☛ How to Use Hidden Browser Window Controls in ChromeOS
ChromeOS users, learn how to use these hidden browser window controls, and find out why you’ll want to use them.
-
Own HowTo ☛ How to install Aura Package Manager on Arch Linux
In this tutorial, you will learn how to install Aura on Arch Linux.
Aura is a package manager that allows you to manage your packages on your Arch GNU/Linux machine.
Aura is an AUR helper, that you can use to download, install, upgrade and remove packages from your system.
-
TecMint ☛ How to Configure Network IP Connections Using ‘nmcli’ in Linux
-
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ Get Back Top Panel App Menu Indicator in Ubuntu 23.10
In Ubuntu 23.10 with default GNOME 45 desktop, there’s no longer app menu indicator in top-panel next to workspace indicator (previously ‘Activities’). It’s an indicator menu for current running app window in focus, which has few basic options such as “New Window” and “Quite”.
-
Klara ☛ OpenZFS Storage Best Practices and Use Cases: Part 1: Snapshots and Backups
The great thing about most storage systems is that they’re easy to use casually. The terrible thing about most storage systems is that using them well requires significantly more care and practice. Both of these canards hold true for OpenZFS.
Whether you’ve just decided to hop on board the ZFS hype train for the first time, or you’ve been successfully using it for years, it’s a good idea to review some best practices and compare them with your own—and that’s exactly what we’re going to do in today’s article.
-
Manuel Matuzovic ☛ Day 106: the scripting media feature
The scripting media feature is an excellent addition to CSS for those who believe in progressive enhancement: It enables you to detect whether scripting languages, such as JavaScript, are supported.
If you disable Javascript in Firefox 117+, Chrome 120+, or Safari 17+ on this page, the disclosure widget below hides the button and displays the content instead.
-
University of Toronto ☛ Amanda and deciding between server and client compression
We use Amanda for our backups, which delegates the actual creation of backup blobs (tar archives or what have you) and their restoration to other programs like tar (although it can be clever about dealing with them). One of the things that Amanda can do with these blobs is compress them. This compression can be done with different compressors, and it can be performed on either the Amanda backup server or on the client that is being backed up (provided that you have the necessary programs on each of them). We back up most of our filesystems uncompressed, but we have a single big filesystem that we compress; it's almost all text, so it compresses very well (probably especially the bits of email that are encoded in base64).