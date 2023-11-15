We use Amanda for our backups, which delegates the actual creation of backup blobs (tar archives or what have you) and their restoration to other programs like tar (although it can be clever about dealing with them). One of the things that Amanda can do with these blobs is compress them. This compression can be done with different compressors, and it can be performed on either the Amanda backup server or on the client that is being backed up (provided that you have the necessary programs on each of them). We back up most of our filesystems uncompressed, but we have a single big filesystem that we compress; it's almost all text, so it compresses very well (probably especially the bits of email that are encoded in base64).