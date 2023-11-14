today's howtos
ID Root ☛ How To Install Varnish on Debian 12
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Varnish on Debian 12. Varnish is a web application accelerator designed to improve the performance of web servers by caching frequently accessed content. By serving cached content directly from memory, it drastically reduces server load, improving response times and, ultimately, enhancing user experience.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Microsoft's proprietary prison GitHub Desktop on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Microsoft's proprietary prison GitHub Desktop on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. Microsoft's proprietary prison GitHub Desktop provides an intuitive way to interact with your repositories, enabling easy collaboration and version control.
ID Root ☛ How To Install PostgreSQL on Fedora 39
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install PostgreSQL on Fedora 39. PostgreSQL, often referred to as Postgres, is an open-source relational database management system (RDBMS). It’s known for its extensibility, adherence to SQL standards, and its support for various data types.
linuxcapable
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Steam on Fedora 39/38/37 Linux
This guide will demonstrate how to install Steam, the renowned gaming client, on Fedora Linux. Steam, developed by Valve Corporation, is a pivotal platform in the gaming world, providing users access to a vast library of games, community features, and automatic game updates.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Okular on Fedora 39/38/37 Linux
This guide will demonstrate how to install Okular, a versatile document viewer, on Fedora Linux. Okular stands out for its compatibility with different document formats and user-friendly interface, making it an ideal choice for casual and professional use.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install LXDE on Fedora 39/38/37 Linux
LXDE, short for Lightweight X11 Desktop Environment, offers a fast and energy-efficient desktop experience. This guide will demonstrate how to install LXDE on Fedora Linux, ensuring you can leverage its benefits effectively. The process is straightforward, catering to both new and experienced users.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install SSH on Fedora 39/38/37 Linux
Secure Shell (SSH) is an essential tool for secure remote access and administration of servers and computers. This guide will demonstrate how to install SSH on Fedora Linux, allowing you to manage your system from anywhere securely.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install MyPaint on Fedora 39/38/37 Linux
MyPaint, a versatile and user-friendly digital painting software, stands out in the realm of creative tools. This guide will demonstrate how to install MyPaint on Fedora Linux, guiding you through each step to harness its full potential. Known for its simplicity and efficiency, MyPaint appeals to artists and graphic designers alike.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install MusicBrainz Picard on Fedora 39/38/37 Linux
MusicBrainz Picard, a versatile and open-source music tagging software, simplifies organizing your music library. This guide will demonstrate how to install MusicBrainz Picard on Fedora Linux, highlighting its user-friendly interface and compatibility with various audio formats.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Node.js on Fedora 39/38/37 Linux
Node.js, a powerful JavaScript runtime, is highly sought after for its ability to build scalable network applications. This guide will demonstrate how to install Node.js on Fedora Linux, offering a step-by-step approach tailored for beginners and experienced users.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install LEMP on Fedora 39/38/37 Linux
This guide will demonstrate how to install LEMP on Fedora Linux, a powerful combination of software that enhances server capabilities for web hosting and development. LEMP stands for GNU/Linux operating system, with Nginx (pronounced as ‘Engine-X’) web server, MySQL database management system, and PHP programming language.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Neovim on Fedora 39/38/37 Linux
For those looking to optimize their text editing experience on Fedora Linux, Neovim offers a compelling solution. As an open-source evolution of the classic Vim text editor, Neovim provides new and seasoned users with enhanced features and usability.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Fail2ban with Firewalld on Fedora 39/38/37 Linux
Fail2ban, a powerful security tool, significantly enhances server protection by monitoring and blocking unauthorized access attempts. This guide will demonstrate how to install Fail2ban with Firewalld on Fedora Linux, a combination that fortifies your server’s defenses.
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install DNF Automatic on Fedora 39/38/37 Linux
This guide demonstrates how to install DNF Automatic on Fedora Linux, a powerful tool for simplifying system updates. DNF Automatic, part of the DNF package manager, automates keeping your Fedora system up-to-date. Using DNF Automatic ensures your system receives the latest security patches and software updates without manual intervention.
Zach Oglesby: GNU/Linux Finerprint Reader and Lid State
I recently setup fprintd on my laptop so that I could use the fingerprint reader for login and unlocking 1Password. It worked well until I plugged my laptop into the dock and closed the lid. It was unfortunately still prompting me for a fingerprint, even when I did not have access to the reader.
FOSSLinux ☛ 10 essential cronjobs for your Ubuntu server
Vim, with its steep learning curve, rewards those who master it. Unlock the power of efficient editing with our guide, filled with must-know commands, tips, and tricks.
FOSSLinux ☛ Vim Editor: Commands, tips and tricks for advanced editing
FOSSLinux ☛ 10 GNU/Linux commands to use for system hardware check
Gaining insight into your system and hardware is crucial for optimization and troubleshooting. Learn 10 key commands that reveal detailed information about your computer's inner workings.
How to Successfully Migrate to Kubernetes
When you’re undertaking a Kubernetes migration, there are several ways for platform engineers to minimize potential risks and enable development teams from the beginning.