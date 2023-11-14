GStreamer 1.22.7 stable bug fix release
posted by Roy Schestowitz on Nov 14, 2023
- Security fixes for the MXF demuxer and AV1 codec parser
- glfilter: Memory leak fix for OpenGL filter elements
- d3d11videosink: Fix toggling between fullscreen and maximized, and window switching in fullscreen mode
- DASH / HLS adaptive streaming fixes
- Decklink card device provider device name string handling fixes
- interaudiosrc: handle non-interleaved audio properly
- openh264: Fail gracefully if openh264 encoder/decoder creation fails
- rtspsrc: improved whitespace handling in response headers by certain cameras
- v4l2codecs: avoid wrap-around after 1000000 frames; tiled formats handling fixes
- video-scaler, audio-resampler: downgraded "Can't find exact taps" debug log messages
- wasapi2: Don't use global volume control object
- Rust plugins: various improvements in aws, fmp4mux, hlssink3, livesync, ndisrc, rtpav1depay, rsfilesink, s3sink, sccparse
- WebRTC: various webrtchttp, webrtcsrc, and webrtcsink improvements and fixes
- Cerbero build tools: recognise backdoored Windows 11; restrict parallelism of gst-plugins-rs build on small systems
- Packages: ca-certificates update; fix gio module loading and TLS support on macOS
