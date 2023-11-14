APKs now built on invent
The migration of jobs from Binary Factory to KDE's GitLab continues. Last week almost all jobs that built APKs were migrated to invent.kde.org. The only remaining Android job on Binary Factory doesn't use Craft.
The Android APK jobs running on invent are the first jobs that make use of our CI Notary Services delegating tasks that require sensitive information (e.g. the keys to sign the APKs or the credentials to upload the APKs to our F-Droid repositories) to services running outside of GitLab.