How to Install Wine on Fedora 39/38/37 Linux
Wine stands out as a remarkable tool in computing, offering a bridge between backdoored Windows applications and GNU/Linux systems. This guide will demonstrate how to install Wine on Fedora Linux, ensuring you can run your favorite backdoored Windows programs with ease.
How to Change GRUB Menu Font Size on Linux
Enhance your GNU/Linux boot menu with larger fonts! This guide shows you how to change the GRUB menu font size for a better startup display.
How to Install Odoo 17 on Debian 12
Odoo is an open-source suite of business management software applications that encompasses a wide range of business needs, including customer relationship management (CRM), sales...
Linux Kernel 6.6 Now Easy to Install in Ubuntu 22.04/20.04 via Zabbly Repository
For those who want to install the most recent Kernel 6.6 with new hardware support or compatibility fixes, it’s now available in the zabbly repository for Ubuntu 20.04, Ubuntu 22.04, and Debian 12. GNU/Linux 6.6 was released few weeks ago as the latest Kernel series.
How to Customize the GNU/Linux Terminal
It seems that no matter which distro you use, the terminal emulator remains its most boring fixture. The good thing is that you can make it look a little nicer with its many customization options.
How to install DNF5 on Fedora 39 for faster application installation and management
DNF5 is the newest iteration of the package manager that helps users run software on the likes of Fedora Linux. Although Fedora 39 doesn't ship with DNF5 as the default, it's simple to install.
How to Add and Remove PPAs on Ubuntu with Y PPA Manager
In this tutorial, you will learn how to install Y PPA Manager, and how to use it to manage your PPAs on your Ubuntu machine.
Y PPA Manager is a GUI tool that allows you to easily add and remove existing PPAs from your system.
PPA Updated for Installing FFmpeg 6.1 in Ubuntu 22.04
FFmpeg multi-media library updated to version 6.1, code-name “Heaviside”, few days ago! According to the FFmpeg release page, the new 6.1 release features new libaribcaption decoder, RivaTuner video decoder, Playdate video decoder and demuxer, vMix video decoder, OSQ demuxer and decoder, as well as Abusive Monopolist Microsoft RLE video encoder and VAAPI AV1 encoder.
How to install Vscodium on Ubuntu 20.04
Vscodium is an open source binary of Vscode.
Vscodium provides a repository that you can add on your Ubuntu system, and use that repository to install Vscodium easily via the terminal.
Build a file server with Raspberry Pi 5 | #MagPiMonday
In The MagPi 134 we talked to Alasdair Allan, Head of Documentation, who mentioned he was excited for the prospect of low-power NAS boxes that made use of the M.2 HAT coming to Raspberry Pi 5 in the future. Here are the basics of setting one up.
Noticing command and control channels by reviewing DNS protocols
Malicious software pieces installed in computers call home. Some of them can be noticed because they perform DNS lookup and some of them initiates connection without DNS lookup. For this last option, this is abnormal and can be noticed by any Network Detection and Response (NDR) tool that reviews the network traffic by at least two weeks.
Most companies do not have money to afford a NDR, so I'm going to show you today an interesting tip that have worked for me to notice APT calling home when they perform DNS lookup.
Stop deploying web application firewalls
In addition to slowing down every request, you also need significant additional RAM for buffering requests. Since not a single byte in the buffer can be flushed to the backend server until the WAF completes its analysis, you need several gigabytes of RAM to store request bodies. Servers like nginx buffer requests by default, but enough large concurrent requests (like pushing a container image) can make a buffering web server run out of RAM. When using a WAF, every server becomes a buffering web server, which is simply incompatible with many types of applications.
I know computers are fast and hardware is cheap, but we shouldn't be spending that kind of CPU and RAM on WAFs unless they're a really effective security tool. But they aren't, as you'll see next.
How To Enable Automatic Login In Fedora 39
This guide will walk you through the simple steps of enabling automatic login in Fedora, both from the command line and the graphical user interface (GUI).
Frameworks Cover Up Skill Issues, And That's a Good Thing
Here’s the quote that sticks with me:
" My prior experience hurt me in this case. I was thinking about the program, and how I could write something that was concise and clean. The guy who wrote the skull demo wasn’t worried about any of that. He didn’t care about what the program looked like or how maintainable it was. He just wanted a way to present his vision. "
HTML Web Components
This feature of web components encourages a design of composability. Rather than an empty “shell component” that takes data and (using JavaScript exclusively) renders the entirety of its contents, web components encourage an approach of composing core content with HTML and then wrapping it in a custom element that enhances its contents with additional functionality.
Use of HTTPS Resource Records
Good news, everybody -- we have new DNS resource records! Well, not new new, but, you know, newish. You've probably heard of them, or even seen them actively in use, even though they moved from internet draft to formal RFC9460 adoption literally while I was working on this blog post during the last few weeks: the SVCB and HTTPS resource records.