Audiocasts/Shows: Linux User Space, Late Night GNU/Linux, Going GNU/Linux, Linux Saloon, and More
Linux User Space Episode 4:08: Cholesterol Free
Coming up in this episode
* A little Musing on CDE
* A few answers from the man himself
* The history of XFce
* And a new journey
Late Night GNU/Linux – Episode 255
Using open source software to get paid for using electricity, automatically formatting your terrible Python code, speeding up Zsh, a couple of ways to get notifications, M1 Macbook Air problems, an epic ThinkPad collection, and more.
WordPress ☛ WP Briefing: Episode 66: Advocating Open Source Solutions
WordPress Executive Director, Josepha Haden Chomphosy, speaks to the strategic approach to integrating open source solutions within your company and offers insight into initiating open source advocacy conversations. Tune in for a session that could redefine your company's technological approach.
Going Linux ☛ Going GNU/Linux #447 · Listener Feedback
We talk about SCALE21x, an update on Ubuntu Cinnamon, and Ubuntu’s move to Wayland. Our listener, Liz seems upset, Troy connects GNU/Linux to Surveillance Giant Google Drive, Jack partitions a hard drive, Bhiku has suggestions on archiving show notes and a desktop environment we missed, Reid says that it’s not Ubuntu MATE but it’s still good, and George’s laptop is green after all.
Tux Digital ☛ Linux Saloon 89 | Application Appetizer Potluck
Tonight we are going to talk about applications we absolutely enjoy using and so much so, we have to share it with our fellow tech enthusiasts. Join tonight and bring your favorite application and also take notes on some other really cool things people are using.
Tux Digital ☛ Destination GNU/Linux 346: Steam Deck OLED & In-Depth Look at Ubuntu Summit 2023
On this episode of Destination GNU/Linux (346), we’re going to discuss the software that GNU/Linux is missing…a community wishlist… and a new piece of GNU/Linux hardware that’s going to blow your MIND! Also in this episode we’re going to discuss Michael’s adventures at the Ubuntu Summit.
