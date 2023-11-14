Blender 4.0 Released with Support for AMD RDNA2 and RDNA3 APUs, Node Tools
Highlights of Blender 4.0 include Node tools as an accessible way for expanding Blender and customizing tools without requiring Python. With this change, Blender now provides specific nodes for controlling tool-specific data and enables geometry node groups to be used as operators from the 3D view menus. Moreover, the “Add Modifier” menu has been changed to a standard menu that includes geometry node assets.
Another new feature in Blender 4.0 is light and shadow linking, allowing you to set lights to affect only specific objects in a scene and to control which objects act as shadow blockers for a light. Future Blender versions promise support for linking to the world lighting, as well as a more convenient UI to view and manage all light links in a scene.