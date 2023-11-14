Rust is a hard language to learn, in the scheme 1 of things. I've previously talked about why the learning curve is hard and what we could do about it. Today, I'm proud to say that there's another resource to help people learn Rust in a more approachable way.

Introducing Yet Another Rust Resource 2 , or YARR. (Yes, many examples are pirate themed.) YARR is a short introductory course on Rust which is designed to be completed in just a few days. The goal is to get you some foundational knowledge and the lay of the land so you can go forth and deepen your knowledge through real-world programming and other books/courses. When you complete YARR, you should be able to write simple Rust programs and you should have enough familiarity to pair with someone on a bigger Rust program.