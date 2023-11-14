Programming Leftovers
Martijn Braam ☛ Adding hardware to libmegapixels
The existing devices that I used to develop libmegapixels are based around the Rockchip, NXP and Allwinner platforms so this will be an interesting test if my theory works.
Nicholas Tietz-Sokolsky ☛ Introducing Yet Another Rust Resource (or YARR!)
Rust is a hard language to learn, in the scheme 1 of things. I've previously talked about why the learning curve is hard and what we could do about it. Today, I'm proud to say that there's another resource to help people learn Rust in a more approachable way.
Introducing Yet Another Rust Resource 2 , or YARR. (Yes, many examples are pirate themed.) YARR is a short introductory course on Rust which is designed to be completed in just a few days. The goal is to get you some foundational knowledge and the lay of the land so you can go forth and deepen your knowledge through real-world programming and other books/courses. When you complete YARR, you should be able to write simple Rust programs and you should have enough familiarity to pair with someone on a bigger Rust program.
Godot Engine ☛ Dev snapshot: Godot 4.2 beta 6
We're almost ready for a release candidate! This 6th beta fixes a number of regressions via some relatively core changes which will need thorough testing.
Jon Udell ☛ Debugging SQL with LLMS
Here’s the latest installment in the series on LLM-assisted coding over at The New Stack: Techniques for Using LLMs to Improve SQL Queries. The join was failing because the two network_interfaces columns contained JSONB objects with differing shapes; Postgres’ JSONB containment operator, @>, couldn’t match them.
Rakulang ☛ 2023.46 Advent Approaching
It’s getting to that time of the year again: the Raku Advent Calendar is coming! But there’s not going to be much to read unless more of you write! So please add your blog post (proposal) to the list, either directly or through a Pull Request. The Raku community thanks you in advance!
[Old] Geeks For Geeks ☛ Perl | Variables and its Types
Hence, three types of variables will be used in Perl. A scalar variable can store either a number, a string, or a reference and will precede by a dollar sign ($). An array variable will store ordered lists of scalars and precede by @ sign. The Hash variable will be used to store sets of key/value pairs and will precede by sign %.
[Old] Geeks For Geeks ☛ Perl | Data Types
Data types specify the type of data that a valid Perl variable can hold. Perl is a loosely typed language. There is no need to specify a type for the data while using in the Perl program. The Perl interpreter will choose the type based on the context of the data itself.
There are 3 data types in Perl as follows:
1. Scalars
2. Arrays
3. Hashes(Associative Arrays)