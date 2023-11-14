today's leftovers
-
Chris Coyier ☛ The top WordPress plugins are… a little sad?
It struck me recently how this list of plugins I saw in the 2023 Annual WordPress Survey wasn’t full of fun and interesting plugins that do interesting and unique things, they mostly just fix boring problems that users shouldn’t even be worried about having to fix at all.
-
DJ Adams ☛ Tmux plugin development with a local repo
While the plugin itself is essentially a script that uses tmux commands, including the plugin into your configuration and testing the installation and use in a real session means that you have to have the plugin code in a remote repository. The examples in the main TPM README imply this: [...]
-
Tom MacWright ☛ Placemark is going open source and shutting down
The company and product side of Placemark didn’t work out. Some fantastic, friendly people used it, but I couldn’t find a way to make it work as a sustainable bootstrapped startup. Building it was incredibly fun. Failing to find success and sustainability was pretty hard but it’s okay.
-
Community Member Monday: Jean-Francois Nifenecker
Today we’re talking to Jean-Francois Nifenecker, who’s working on LibreOffice extensions and macros, and more… Tell us a bit about yourself! I’m 68 years old, freshly retired from a job as a French civil servant (local IT department). I’m married and have three children and nine grandchildren.
-
Ubuntu ☛ InoNet and Canonical partner for seamless Edge AI deployment
[Nuremberg, Germany. , 13 November 2023] — InoNet Computer GmbH, a Eurotech Company, known for engineering and manufacturing of embedded systems and Edge AI computers, has entered into a strategic partnership with Canonical, the publisher of Ubuntu. Together they are set to deliver a robust platform for deploying IoT solutions, introducing cutting-edge Ubuntu certified computers.
This partnership aligns InoNet’s hardware with Canonical’s Hardware Certification programme, ensuring stringent standards for reliability, software compatibility and ongoing maintenance.
Under this programme, certified hardware gains access to continuous support and essential security updates, providing customers with peace of mind that their systems will remain secure and operational.