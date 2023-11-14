Security Leftovers and Windows TCO (Breaches)
-
LinuxSecurity ☛ Critical Squid Vulns Threaten Sensitive Data, System Availability
Several critical vulnerabilities were found in the popular Squid caching proxy, including request/response smuggling in HTTP/1.1 and ICAP (CVE-2023-46846), denial of service in HTTP Digest Authentication (CVE-2023-46847), and denial of service in FTP (CVE-2023-46848).
-
LinuxSecurity ☛ Kinsing Threat Actors Exploit Looney Tunables Privilege Escalation Flaw to Breach Cloud Environments
If your Linux system were a busy airport, the GNU C Library (glibc) would be the control tower that could give malicious actors free rein on your systems, like a pilot who hijacked an airplane. Recently, a severe vulnerability dubbed "Looney Tunables" (CVE-2023-4911) was found in this integral part of most Linux systems that provides basic system functions like file I/O, network, and memory access.
-
Information Security Media Group, Corporation ☛ Denmark Hit With Largest Cyberattack on Record
The firewall vulnerabilities, initially reported in April and tracked as CVE-2023-28771, allow attackers to gain remote access to industrial control systems without authentication. SektorCERT described the cyberattack as "remarkable" for its meticulous planning and coordination, saying that the threat actors demonstrated an ability to identify companies with vulnerable devices and orchestrate a simultaneous campaign against the targeted firms.
-
Windows TCO
-
Yahoo News ☛ Gang says ICBC paid ransom over hack that disrupted US Treasury market
-
AFR ☛ DP World hack strands 30,000 shipping containers
While ships could still offload and pick up containers, the technology systems that allow trucks to share data with the stevedore were turned off, meaning trucks could not get into DP World’s terminals to collect or drop off containers.
Containers piled up on docks over the weekend, using up about 90 per cent of the stevedore’s storage space.
-
The Strategist ☛ Australian ports in a cyber storm
Australia’s own manufacturing sector, which still employs just under a million people and accounts for about 5.5% of the economy, similarly depends on imports packed into containers for a large share of its inputs, from the nuts and bolts to the pumps, motors and fabricated-metal products.
-
VOA News ☛ Cargo Standstill as Cyberattacks Close Australian Ports
The shutdown of several terminals followed a cyberattack on Australia's second largest port operator. DP World Australia said it was aware of malicious activity inside its computer network last Friday and shut down its systems in response.
The logistics company handles about 40% of all freight into and out of Australia. Terminals in Brisbane, Melbourne, Sydney and Fremantle in Western Australia have been affected, leaving cargo and containers stranded on the docks.
-
Security Week ☛ Ransomware Group Leaks Files Allegedly Stolen From Boeing
Boeing was later once again added to the LockBit website and data allegedly stolen from its systems has now been leaked, indicating that the company has refused to pay a ransom. Over 40 Gb worth of archive and backup files are available for download.
-
India Times ☛ Why is there a growing cyber threat to global shipping
While that has boosted efficiency, security firms and government bodies have warned that there are now more points for cyberattackers to target.
An intrusion at a port manager's office, for example, could allow a hacker to insert malicious code that can in turn paralyse the entire facility.
"Ports are target-rich environments" for cyberattackers, the US research firm Mitre said in a report this year.
-
YLE ☛ Court orders Vastaamo suspect's continued detention
Monday was the first day of the trial, which involved the gathering of more than 2,000 pages of evidence and affected over 22,000 victims - the largest number in Finnish criminal history.
-
Kansas Reflector ☛ Cybersecurity experts [sic] talk ‘security incident’ that shut down Kansas court system
The electronic filing system is one of many online systems that have been inaccessible since the security incident. The incident has also negated the court’s ability to electronically process cases, accept electronically filed documents, search district court and appellate case information, search for attorneys by name or bar number, apply for online marriage license applications, and process disbursements on behalf of district courts.
The Kansas Judicial Branch has not provided specifics on the nature of the security incident.
-