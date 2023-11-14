Linux Foundation (LF) Openwashing
-
TechTarget ☛ KubeCon + CloudNativeCon 2023 cloud-native vendor highlights [Ed: LF-sponsored fluff. Openwashing.]
KubeCon + CloudNativeCon 2023 served as a hub where vendors and IT pros discussed the latest advancements in cloud-native technologies.
-
Computer Weekly ☛ Day, me say day, me say day, Linux Foundation say DAOS [Ed: The usual LF-sponsored stenography from Adrian Bridgwater]
The newly launched DAOS Foundation is an initiative aimed at advancing the governance and development of the Distributed Asynchronous Object Storage (DAOS) project.
-
IT Wire ☛ Nokia, Orange test 5G SA core on open source
Finnish telco vendor Nokia claimed it completed the first interoperability tests of 5G Standalone (SA) Packet Core’s User Plane Function (UPF) in the Sylva open-source cloud software environment, which was conducted at the Project Sylva Validation Centre in France, operated by partner Orange.