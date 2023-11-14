KDE Frameworks 5.112 looks like a small update that only improves support for the NetworkManager 1.44 network manager software by addressing an issue where the Networks widget in the system tray area would disappear or stop displaying any networks when the NetworkManager system service is restarted.

The biggest change in Linux kernel 6.7 is the implementation of the bcachefs file system, a copy-on-write (COW) file system for Linux-based operating systems, which is designed to compete with the modern features offered by the Btrfs and ZFS file systems while having the speed and performance of the EXT4 and XFS file systems.

This week we reached a major milestone on Twitter, 40K followers, and I would like to thank everyone for your continued support. I would also like to thank our donors for their support this week, as well as everyone else for posting comments, linking and sharing our articles, and for sending tips and suggestions.

Codenamed “Shamrock Pampas Cat”, the AlmaLinux OS 9.3 release is here almost six months after AlmaLinux OS 9.2 and promises to improve flexibility and reliability, enhance security across hybrid environments, simplify automation and system management, as well as to offer enhanced security and compliance.

Congratulations to Fedora Project! We saw the latest release of Fedora on Tuesday 7 November 2023. This is the thirty ninth release marking twenty years of Fedora which always brings the most advanced technology to empower user's desktop computer, laptop, server and even phone and embedded devices. At Ubuntu Buzz, we are always excited to bring Fedora as a choice other than Ubuntu to our readers. So we present this compilation of download links of Fedora 39 with torrents and checksums for you to quickly grab it and try it out on your machine. Now let's start it together and happy downloading!

An Untold History of Thunderbird

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Nov 14, 2023



Hi, my name is Ryan Sipes and I run MZLA Technologies Corporation, the subsidiary of the Mozilla Foundation that develops Thunderbird. I have been working on Thunderbird for my day job since November of 2017. It doesn’t seem like that long ago, but looking at the calendar I see that it has been six years this month. A lot has happened in that time and Thunderbird is in a much different place than it was when I started. I’ve seen multiple people online share accounts of “the Thunderbird story,” and each time I’ve thought “that’s really great, but they missed some important parts.” It’s not their fault, we’ve simply never shared the whole story. So today, I thought I’d sit down and write that.

To tell the story correctly, we must go back to 2012. That’s when Thunderbird began to transition from a project that was funded and developed by the Mozilla Corporation, to a community run project. The reasons behind that move were sound and made sense given the state of the project at the time.

