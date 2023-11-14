Intel NUC 13 Pro Mini PC Running Linux: Installing Manjaro
This is a multi-part blog focusing on the Intel NUC 13 Pro Mini PC running Linux. In this series, we examine every aspect of this Mini PC in detail from a Linux perspective. We’ll compare the machine with modern desktop PC counterparts along the way.
This machine is from GEEKOM, a leading and respected brand and manufacturer of Mini PCs. They provide a 3 year warranty on their Mini PCs.
For this article in the series, we explore installing and configuring Manjaro on the NUC 13. Manjaro is an Arch-based Linux distribution.