today's howtos
-
The game of Dominoes and TCP/IP
Playing Dominoes is one of the most beautiful things that family and close and not-so-close friends can share. But how is the game of Dominoes similar to the TCP/IP protocol? Some of you must probably be thinking ‘Alejandro has gone crazy’. Perhaps I haven’t gone crazy but already was.
But I digress… I will show you that TCP/IP and Dominoes do have a lot in common.
-
Deploying a Hugo Blog Locally
I switched this blog from Ghost to Hugo a few months back, and I have to say, one my favourite parts about Hugo is that I can build my site literally anywhere. You just need three things, your blog files (config, posts, etc.), your blog theme, and also the Hugo command line tool.
-
The Amanda backup system completely reads tar archives on restores
Amanda is the backup system that we use, and have used for years. Strictly speaking, you could say that Amanda is a backup scheduling and storage management system, in that the actual backups are made by existing tools such as tar, placing it on one side of the divide between backup systems about how much they know about what they're storing. In practice this usually doesn't matter; you do backups through Amanda and normally you do restores through Amanda as well, with Amanda automatically running the underlying tools for you with the right arguments.
-
[Repeat] How to Install Minikube on Ubuntu 22.04 Step-by-Step
In this blog post, we will explain how to install minikube on Ubuntu 22.04 step-by-step.
-
-
How To Install Swift Programming Language on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Swift Programming Language on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. Swift, the versatile and efficient programming language developed by Apple, has gained widespread popularity in the software development world.
-
How To Install Java on Fedora 39
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Java on Fedora 39. Java, developed by Sun Microsystems (now owned by Oracle Corporation), is a high-level, object-oriented programming language renowned for its “write once, run anywhere” philosophy.
-
How To Install Git on Fedora 39
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Git on Fedora 39. Git, a powerful distributed version control system, is a must-have tool for software developers and anyone involved in collaborative projects. It allows you to track changes, collaborate seamlessly, and maintain version history.
-
How To Install SQLite on Manjaro
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install SQLite on Manjaro. Manjaro Linux, known for its Arch GNU/Linux base and rolling release model, offers an adaptable platform for users.
-
How To Install Vagrant on Debian 12
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Vagrant on Debian 12. In today’s fast-paced development landscape, the ability to create and manage consistent, reproducible development environments is crucial. This is where Vagrant comes into play. Vagrant is a powerful tool that enables developers to create, configure, and manage virtualized environments with ease.
-
-
How to install Gnu Guix on Ubuntu
GNU Guix is a package manager that you can use on your Ubuntu machine, alongside the apt package manager or other package manager that you may have installed.
Guix package manager can be used to download and install Guix packages on your machine.
-
How to run a cronjob every x minutes in Linux
Cronjobs are essential for automating tasks in Linux. Learn how to schedule them to run at specific minute intervals, ensuring regular task execution and system efficiency.
-
How to play Space Invaders on your GNU/Linux terminal
Linux isn't just about work; it can be fun too! Learn how to set up and play Space Invaders in your terminal, bringing a classic arcade game to your command line.
-
How to Check SSD Health in Linux
Whether you suspect there’s an issue or you just want to stay ahead of possible problems, it’s a good idea to learn how to check SSD health in Linux. Anytime you notice any problems, such as slow loading speeds or missing data, check your SSD. If something’s wrong, you’ll have time to save your data before the drive fails.
-
Clearing GNU/Linux system’s RAM, Cache, and Swap space
Effective memory management is key to a smooth GNU/Linux experience. Discover proven methods to clear RAM, cache, buffer, and swap space, enhancing your system's performance.
-
Overcoming SSH Publickey issues in GNU/Linux Terminal
Encountering 'Permission Denied (Publickey)' in SSH can be frustrating. This personal narrative guides you through the troubleshooting process, sharing insights for a successful fix.
-
