Audiocasts/Shows: TWIL, LINUX Unplugged, Linux Plumbers Conference, and Free Software Security Podcast
-
TWIL 241: Fedora 39, OLED Steam Deck, UBports, LXQt, Immutable Ubuntu & more GNU/Linux news
On this episode of TWIL (241), Fedora announces the latest release with Fedora GNU/Linux 39. Valve shocked the gaming world with a new updated Steam Deck. UBPorts has released a new update for Ubuntu Touch.
-
Plasma Power-Ups | LINUX Unplugged 536
The problem with GNOME's great news, plus our first look at Plasma 6. Then, the surprising place NixOS is getting adopted.
-
Linux Plumbers Conference: Live Stream URLs for Plumbers are now on the Website
As a reminder, The live stream of each main track of GNU/Linux Plumbers Conference will be available in real time on Youtube. The Links are now live in the timetable. To view, go to the Schedule Overview and click on the paperclip on the upper right of the track you want to watch to bring up the Live Stream URL.
-
Episode 401 – Security skills shortage – We’ve tried nothing and the same thing keeps happening
Josh and Kurt talk about security skills shortage. We start out on the topic of cybersecurity skills and weave our way around a number of human related problems in this space. The world of tech has a lot of weird problems and there’s not a lot of movement to fix many of them. Tech is weird and hard, and with the almost complete lack of regulation creates some of these challenges. In the world of security we need a better talent pipeline, but that takes actual efforts, not just complaining on the internet.