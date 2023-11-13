9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: November 12th, 2023
This has been a really great week for Linux users as we got some cool announcements and releases, starting with Fedora Linux 39, FFmpeg 6.1, and Ubuntu Touch OTA-3, and continuing with more updates for fans of the KDE Plasma desktop environment, as well as new GIMP, OBS Studio, and Clonezilla Live releases..
On top of that, elementary OS 8 has some interesting details outlined, TUXEDO Computers unveils a new AMD-only Linux laptop, and I take a look at Ubuntu 23.10 on Raspberry Pi 5. Below, you can read this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for November 12th, 2023.