miniDebConf in Uruguay
Gunnar Wolf: There once was a miniDebConf in Uruguay...
Meeting Debian people for having a good time together, for some good hacking, for learning, for teaching… Is always fun and welcome. It brings energy, life and joy. And this year, due to the six-months-long relocation my family and me decided to have to Argentina, I was unable to attend the real deal, DebConf23 at India.
Lisandro Damián Nicanor Pérez Meyer: Mini DebConf 2023 in Montevideo, Uruguay
15 years, "la niña bonita", if you ask many of my fellow argentinians, is the amount of time I haven't been present in any Debian-related face to face activity. It was already time to fix that. Thanks to Santiago Ruano Rincón and Gunnar Wolf that proded me to come I finally attended the Mini DebConf Uruguay in Montevideo.