AlmaLinux OS 9.3 Is Here as a Free Red Hat Enterprise Linux Alternative
Codenamed “Shamrock Pampas Cat”, the AlmaLinux OS 9.3 release is here almost six months after AlmaLinux OS 9.2 and promises to improve flexibility and reliability, enhance security across hybrid environments, simplify automation and system management, as well as to offer enhanced security and compliance.
This release updates the Web Console to simplify the management tasks, introduces the ability for users to configure health check actions for Podman containers and vsock devices in virtual machines, and updates Application Streams to provide devs with all the flexibility and customization options they need.