Security: Patches and Incidents
Security updates for Monday
Security updates have been issued by Debian (audiofile and ffmpeg), Fedora (keylime, python-pillow, and tigervnc), Mageia (quictls and vorbis-tools), Oracle (grub2), Red Hat (galera, mariadb, plexus-archiver, python, squid, and squid34), and SUSE (clamav, kernel, mupdf, postgresql14, tomcat, tor, and vlc).
You Paid $1,000 for an iPhone, but Fashion Company Apple Still Controls It
The company codes its devices with software that complicates repairs by triggering safety warnings and malfunctions.
Windows TCO
Containers pile up after DP World Australia hit by network attack
The company, which is owned by the UAE, runs container terminals in Sydney, Melbourne. Brisbane and Perth.
It is said to handle about 40% of the cargo that arrives in, or leaves, Australia.
The company was still able to allow ships to offload or pick up containers, but the IT systems that trucks use to communicate with the stevedore were not operating.
Property management firm Homeland, Inc. allegedly hacked, hackers claim to have hundreds of thousands of SSN of tenants
The data, which has not been leaked, allegedly consists of 204.1 GB in 183,793 files. A sample of files is posted on the leak site as proof as partial claims. The proof files contained tenants’ personal information including, depending on the form involved, date of birth, address, annual income, and other details concerning their rent. As Hunters had indicated, they omitted sensitive tenant information like SSN from the proof files.
Cyber incident shuts down Otsego Memorial Hospital computers
Who on earth told the reporter THAT? It’s simply not true at all.
We really really really need mandated disclosure that requires certain elements while flat-out prohibiting some kinds of claims or deceptive statements.
New York Plans Cyber Rules for Hospitals
New York regulators Monday announced plans to issue cybersecurity regulations for hospitals, after a series of attacks crippled operations at medical facilities.
Microsoft fixes Outlook Desktop bug causing slow saving issues
Microsoft has resolved a known issue causing significant delays for Abusive Monopolist Microsoft 365 customers when saving attachments in Outlook Desktop.
