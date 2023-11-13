Programming Leftovers
Ruby
Ruby 3.3.0-preview3 Released
We are pleased to announce the release of Ruby 3.3.0-preview3. Ruby 3.3 adds a new parser named Prism, uses Lrama as a parser generator, adds a new pure-Ruby JIT compiler named RJIT, and many performance improvements especially YJIT.
Python
[Old] Pope Francis encourages more children to code, especially in Catholic countries
The initiative will champion access to coding education through a free online learning platform for students aged 11-15 across Europe, Africa and Latin America.
After 60 hours of dedicated learning, children will be equipped with the basics of Python, one of the world's most popular coding languages.
[Old] Code With Pope
The online program comprises 15 lessons, each with tasks to complete at three levels of difficulty and has a total of around 16 hours of material. Successful completion earns you a certificate and provides a basic grounding in Python. Available in Spanish, English, Italian and Polish it is intended to reach children in Africa, South America and South East Asia.
R
Ligatures In RStudio Dailies
I had thought most folks likely knew this already, but if you are user of RStudio dailies (this may apply to regular RStudio, but I only use the dailies) and are missing ligatures in the editor (for some fonts), the “fix” is pretty simple (some misguided folks think ligatures are daft).
A classifier that’s very accurate (and deep)
nnetsauce version 0.15.0, an example of a deep-layered classifier calibrated with Automated Machine Learning (AutoML)
