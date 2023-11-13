Hugin 2023.0.0 released!
Goal: an easy to use cross-platform panoramic imaging toolchain based on Panorama Tools.
With Hugin you can assemble a mosaic of photographs into a complete immersive panorama, stitch any series of overlapping pictures and much more.
Hugin 2023.0.0 Released! PPA Updated for Ubuntu 23.10, 22.04 & 20.04
Hugin, the free open-source panorama photo stitching and HDR merging software, finally released the new stable 2023 release! Changes in the new release include: PTBatcherGUI can now also queue user defined assistant and user defined output sequences. PTBatcherGUI: Added option to generate panorama sequences from an existing pto template.