Hugin 2023.0.0 released!

Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

LinuxGizmos.com

AM62x Sitara-based SoM with Linux support

Sipeed showcases low-cost Tang Primer 25K FPGA board

3.5” Single Board Computer with 4x Simultaneous Display Interfaces

9to5Linux

Linus Torvalds Announces First Linux Kernel 6.7 Release Candidate

The biggest change in Linux kernel 6.7 is the implementation of the bcachefs file system, a copy-on-write (COW) file system for Linux-based operating systems, which is designed to compete with the modern features offered by the Btrfs and ZFS file systems while having the speed and performance of the EXT4 and XFS file systems.

KDE Frameworks 5.112 Improves Support for NetworkManager 1.44, Fixes Bugs

KDE Frameworks 5.112 looks like a small update that only improves support for the NetworkManager 1.44 network manager software by addressing an issue where the Networks widget in the system tray area would disappear or stop displaying any networks when the NetworkManager system service is restarted.

OBS Studio 30 Released with Support for Intel QSV H264, HEVC, and AV1 on Linux

Highlights of OBS Studio 30 include support for Intel QSV (Quick Sync Video) H264, HEVC, and AV1 on Linux, WHIP/WebRTC output, HDR playback support for DeckLink output, 10-bit capture support for DeckLink devices, as well as YouTube Live Control Panel when streaming to YouTube.

First Look at Ubuntu 23.10 on Raspberry Pi 5

Why Ubuntu 23.10? Because it would be redundant to write about the Raspberry Pi Foundation’s own Raspberry Pi OS on the Raspberry Pi computer, and because, right now, Ubuntu 23.10 is the only GNU/Linux distribution that offers official support for the Raspberry Pi 5 model.

TUXEDO Pulse 14 Gen3 Linux Laptop Unveiled with AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS CPU

TUXEDO Pulse 14 is one of TUXEDO Computers’ lightest Linux powerhouse laptops and the Gen3 model is powered by the 4nm AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS processors with 8 cores, 16 threads, 24 MB cache (L2+L3), 54 W TDP, and up to 5.1 GHz clock speed, as well as an AMD Radeon 780M integrated GPU with 12 cores and up to 2.7 GHz clock speed.

FFmpeg 6.1 “Heaviside” Released with VAAPI AV1 Encoder, HW Vulkan Decoding

Coming more than eight months after FFmpeg 6.0 “Von Neumann”, the FFmpeg 6.1 release is dubbed “Heaviside” and introduces multi-threaded Vulkan-powered hardware accelerated decoding supporting H264, HEVC, and AV1 codecs, as well as a VAAPI (Video Acceleration API) AV1 encoder.

Hugin 2023.0.0 released!

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Nov 13, 2023

Hugin

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

OBS Studio 30 Released with Support for Intel QSV H264, HEVC, and AV1 on Linux
OBS Studio 30 is now available for download coming with exciting new features, as well as numerous other changes and bug fixes for this popular free and open-source screencasting and streaming app.
Audacity 3.4 Released with Music Workflows, New Exporter, and More
Audacity 3.4 open-source, free, and cross-platform audio editor software has been released today as a major update that introduces several new features and many improvements.
Steam Deck OLED: Valve’s Latest Innovation
Valve announced its latest innovation in portable gaming, Steam Deck OLED, with a high dynamic range screen and a longer-lasting battery
Amazon Making its Own Linux-Based OS to Replace Android
Amazon is reportedly working on its own Linux-based OS to replace Android on its Fire TVs, smart displays, and other non-tablet devices
Ubuntu Touch OTA-3 released with support for over two dozen devices (including the PinePhone and PinePhone Pro)
Ubuntu Touch is a mobile Linux distribution designed to run on smartphones and tablets
BackBox Linux 8.1 released!
The BackBox Team is happy to announce the updated release of BackBox Linux, version 8.1 codename "Sara"
Linus Torvalds Announces First Linux Kernel 6.7 Release Candidate
Linus Torvalds just announced today the availability of the first Release Candidate (RC) milestone for public testing.
TUXEDO Pulse 14 Gen3 Linux Laptop Unveiled with AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS CPU
Two years after its first appearance, the TUXEDO Pulse 14 ultra-light AMD-powered Linux laptop is now in the 3rd generation (Gen3) with a more recent AMD Ryzen 7 processor and updated internals.
KDE Frameworks 5.112 Improves Support for NetworkManager 1.44, Fixes Bugs
The KDE Project released today KDE Frameworks 5.112 as a new monthly update to this essential collection of more than 80 add-on libraries to Qt providing commonly needed functionality for the KDE Plasma desktop environment and KDE apps.
 
Ubuntu for Arm64 laptops (plus RISC kit)
Did you know there's an Asahi flavored Ubuntu? And Debian, too
If you want to try BSD, GhostBSD might be your best bet
GhostBSD is a user-friendly spin of the FreeBSD operating system that makes it possible for anyone to enjoy one of the most stable operating systems around
Kdenlive 23.08.3 released
Kdenlive 23.08.3 continues the stabilization effort of this release cycle in preparation for the Qt6 upgrade
today's leftovers
4 more stories
Moving from Jack+Pulseaudio to Pipewire
My previous setup involved using pulseaudio server with jack
Headbangers, the Fall Guys of Rhythm Games, Reviewed on Linux and Steam Deck
Headbangers is a new party game (think Fall Guys) that combines rhythm mini-games with the concept of large-scale tournaments
Software: MusicPod, Tabby, LibreOffice, and Netplan
Software overviews, updates, views
Programming Leftovers
Ruby, Python, and R
Hugin 2023.0.0 released!
With Hugin you can assemble a mosaic of photographs into a complete immersive panorama, stitch any series of overlapping pictures and much more
GNU Octave 8.4.0 Released
Octave Version 8.4.0 has been released and is now available for download
Security and Windows TCO
3 stories, including ongoing Windows attacks
MakuluLinux Shift 2023 Released.
The Popular MakuluLinux Shift has just had a Major updated ISO releas
Audiocasts/Shows: TWIL, LINUX Unplugged, Linux Plumbers Conference, and Free Software Security Podcast
4 new episodes
today's howtos
many howtos
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: November 12th, 2023
The 162nd installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on November 12th, 2023.
Android Leftovers
The worst thing has happened to one of 2023’s best Android phones
Youyeetoo X1 review - Ubuntu 22.04 on an Intel Celeron N5095 x86 SBC with a 7-inch touchscreen display
Our review of the Youyeetoo X1 SBC with Ubuntu 22.04 shows that installing an operating system on the board is just as easy as it is on an Intel mini PC or computer
Not Aping the Sister Site
And PCLinuxOS turns 20!
November Bulletins in Tux Machines (So Far)
This can probably go on and on like this for years
Review: Fedora 39
Reviewing a Fedora release is like watching an aging rock band make yet another farewell tour
AM62x Sitara-based SoM with Linux support
The ENGICAM’s EDIMM 2.0 eval board for the i.Core AM62x module is compatible with a 7-inch LCD with capacitive touch-screen, and a choice of Linux or Android BSP/SDK
SoylentNews is in Good Hands Now
it seems like SoylentNews is in safer hands
Today in Techrights
one day's articles
today's leftovers
GNU/Linux, Red Hat, Perl etc.
today's howtos
sweepup from this past week
Apple and Microsoft Abuses, Failures
opposition news
Security: Booking.com, Cracked Yet Again, CISA, and More
Security links
New release RELIANOID ADC LOAD BALANCER Community Edition v7
We are proud to announce the release of RELIANOID Community Edition v7!
NuTyX GNU/Linux 23.11.0 available with cards 2.7.1
Spiky and me are happy to announce the new version of NuTyX 23.11.0 and cards 2.7.1
Clonezilla / News: Stable Clonezilla live 3.1.1-27 Released
This release of Clonezilla live (3.1.1-27) includes major enhancements and bug fixes
Android Leftovers
Anbernic RG ARC gaming handhelds with 4″ IPS display, Android 11/Linux now available, start at 399 yuan ($55)
New Videos and Episodes About GNU/Linux
From the past week or so
FSFEEE on Frank Karlitsche, SFSCON, and CCC
FSF-EEE
GNU/Linux Leftovers
Mostly kernel
Programming Leftovers
Python, DBs, and more
Games: Steam Deck, Unity Layoffs, and More
4 sttories about gaming
Devices: FPGA, Android-based ‘Cosmos’ OS, Arduino
3 stories for now
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS news
Reports From Puppy Linux and EasyOS Developer
Latest changes
Porting KDE Android apps to Qt6/KF6
With the first Qt 6 based release of KDE software rapidly approaching
NetBSD 10.0 RC1 available!
release announcement
Proprietary/Microsoft Blunders, Windows TCO
The opposition news
EasyOS Kirkstone-series version 5.6.1 released
We were discussing Firefox versus Chromium on the forum
Happy belated Birthday to PCLinuxOS!
I thought it would be a good idea to make a GNU/Linux distribution
today's howtos
many howtos for Sunday
AppStream 1.0 released!
on Microsoft's proprietary prison GitHub
Fedora and Red Hat Kernel 6.6, Fedora GNU/Linux 39 Release Party, and BuzzwordsFedora and Red Hat Kernel 6.6, Fedora GNU/Linux 39 Release Party, and Buzzwords
Some Red Hat news
today's leftovers
GNU/Linux news (misc.) and howtos
Security Leftovers
4 stories for now
New Fedora Slimbook 14″ joins the Fedora Slimbook 16″
It’s been about a month since we announced the Fedora Slimbook laptop
Red Hat is Rebranding All the Products Using Buzzwords, Vapourware
as many companies do
The Rise of RISC-V
2 new stories
Windows TCO Leftovers
incidents and more
First Look at Ubuntu 23.10 on Raspberry Pi 5
Here’s our first look at Canonical’s latest Ubuntu 23.10 (Mantic Minotaur) release on the Raspberry Pi 5 single-board computer.
Code::Blocks – C, C++ and Fortran IDE
Code::Blocks is a free/open source, cross platform Integrated Development Environment (IDE)
The 5 Best Immutable, Rock-Solid Linux Distros
Is Linux still fun if it's harder to break
today's leftovers
5 links more
Canonical on MLflow and Snap Store
A pair of Ubuntu links
Programming Leftovers
Git, WebAssembly, and more
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS links
Security Leftovers
malicious programs and activities
Open Hardware/Modding/Hacking Links
Devices news
LLVM, VLC updates in Tumbleweed
During Hack Week this weeek, openSUSE’s rolling release Tumbleweed still manages to send out four snapshots
Windows TCO Stories
Microsoft failing people
Today in Techrights
one day's articles
Scarlett Gately Moore's KDE Report and Akseli Lahtinen Fulltime KDE
A pair of KDE reports
today's howtos
many weekend howtos
Learn About the Best Features of Kali Linux
Learn what the key best features and tools about Kali Linux and why it is so popular in the information security industry.
FreeBSD Status Report Third Quarter 2023
Here is the third 2023 status report, with 32 entries.
WINE 8.20 and Nancy Drew in ScummVM
Emulation-type systems
New Documentary Film “eBPF: Unlocking the Kernel”
Out Friday
Android Leftovers
Amazon is rumored to be planning to ditch Android on its Fire devices
FFmpeg 6.1 “Heaviside” Released with VAAPI AV1 Encoder, HW Vulkan Decoding
FFmpeg 6.1 open-source multimedia framework has been released today as a major update that brings new features, new decoders, new filters, and many other changes.
Games: Whisker Squadron: Survivor, Steam Deck, SteamVR, and More
3 new stories from Liam Dawe
Open Hardware: Arduino, Raspberry Pi 5, and Librem 5
4 stories for this morning
GNOME Receives €1M Investment from Sovereign Tech Fund
Heard of the Sovereign Tech Fund? I hadn’t, but the GNOME project has bagged itself a whopping €1 million investment from them
This week in KDE: Wayland by default, de-framed Breeze, HDR games, rectangle screen recording
Yep you read that right, we’ve decided to throw the lever and go Wayland by default
LXDE vs XFCE: Which Is the Better Lightweight Desktop Environment
In the hunt for lighter Desktop Environments for your Linux system, it’s easy to become overwhelmed by the number of choices available to you
Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Google News
We recommend the best free and open source alternatives that let you create your own news aggregator service
Security: 7 useful hardware pen testing tools and LF (NSA/GAFAM) puff pieces
Some new 'articles'
Red Hat and RHEL Puff Pieces
Buying coverage about themselves
The Best Apps to Manage Flatpak Permissions, Remotes, and Data
Discover the Flatpak utilities that can make your package management life an easy one.
today's howtos
5 howtos for now
Security Leftovers
breaches too
A Perl-Based Static Site and Gemini Capsule Generator: The Story of tuxmachines.org and techrights.org
Rolling out our own
Software Freedom Conservancy (SFC) Plays With Fire to Appease Large Corporations and Burn the People Behind the GPL/Copyleft
It seems like they try to bypass the US Constitution