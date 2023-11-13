Software: MusicPod, Tabby, LibreOffice, and Netplan
-
MusicPod: Music, Radio, and Podcast Player for Ubuntu
MusicPod is a decent local music player but an excellent podcast and internet radio player for your Ubuntu Desktop. It was created using Flutter and is available to use as a Snap package.
-
Own HowTo ☛ Tabby - The terminal that you will love using
Tabby is an open source and cross platform terminal, which you can run on any operating system.
Tabby allows you to do a lot more than you could do on a normal terminal.
-
Is developing word processing software hard?
Hello LibreOffice Planet!
This is my first blog post on the topic of LibreOffice. Let me quickly explain my link to LibreOffice. I work for a data protection authority in the EU and help navigate the digital transformation of our office with about 100 staff members. While many of our partner organisations adopt Microsoft 365, our office decided to pilot Nextcloud with Collabora Office Online.
In the future, I want to blog (in my personal capacity) about my thoughts related to the use of alternative word processing software in the public sector in general and in our specific case.
As there are no dedicated resources for training, preparation of templates etc., during the pilot of LibreOffice, the experience so far covers a large spectrum of user satisfaction. Generally, our staff has been spent years of their life using Microsoft Office and has the expectation that any other software works the same way. If it does not, they send an email to me (best case) or switch back to Microsoft Office.
-
Lukas Märdian: Netplan brings consistent network configuration across Desktop, Server, Cloud and IoT
We released Ubuntu 23.10 ‘Mantic Minotaur’ on 12 October 2023, shipping its proven and trusted network stack based on Netplan. Netplan is the default tool to configure GNU/Linux networking on Ubuntu since 2016. In the past, it was primarily used to control the Server and Cloud variants of Ubuntu, while on Desktop systems it would hand over control to NetworkManager. In Ubuntu 23.10 this disparity in how to control the network stack on different Ubuntu platforms was closed by integrating NetworkManager with the underlying Netplan stack.