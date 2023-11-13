GNU Octave 8.4.0 Released
-
GNU Octave 8.4.0 Released
Octave Version 8.4.0 has been released and is now available for download. An official Windows binary installer is also available. For macOS see the installation instructions in the wiki.
-
GNU Octave 8.4.0 Stable Released: What’s New?
GNU Octave is a high-level programming language that is primarily intended for numerical computations and data analysis. It provides a convenient command-line interface for solving linear and nonlinear problems numerically and for performing other numerical experiments using a language that is mostly compatible with MATLAB.
-
GNU Octave 8.4.0 Released! How to Install in Ubuntu 22.04/23.10
GNU Octave released version 8.4.0 this Sunday. Here’s how to install it in Ubuntu 20.04, Ubuntu 22.04, and Ubuntu 23.10 via PPA.