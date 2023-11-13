Security and Windows TCO

The biggest change in Linux kernel 6.7 is the implementation of the bcachefs file system, a copy-on-write (COW) file system for Linux-based operating systems, which is designed to compete with the modern features offered by the Btrfs and ZFS file systems while having the speed and performance of the EXT4 and XFS file systems.

KDE Frameworks 5.112 looks like a small update that only improves support for the NetworkManager 1.44 network manager software by addressing an issue where the Networks widget in the system tray area would disappear or stop displaying any networks when the NetworkManager system service is restarted.

Highlights of OBS Studio 30 include support for Intel QSV (Quick Sync Video) H264, HEVC, and AV1 on Linux, WHIP/WebRTC output, HDR playback support for DeckLink output, 10-bit capture support for DeckLink devices, as well as YouTube Live Control Panel when streaming to YouTube.

Why Ubuntu 23.10? Because it would be redundant to write about the Raspberry Pi Foundation’s own Raspberry Pi OS on the Raspberry Pi computer, and because, right now, Ubuntu 23.10 is the only GNU/Linux distribution that offers official support for the Raspberry Pi 5 model.

TUXEDO Pulse 14 is one of TUXEDO Computers’ lightest Linux powerhouse laptops and the Gen3 model is powered by the 4nm AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS processors with 8 cores, 16 threads, 24 MB cache (L2+L3), 54 W TDP, and up to 5.1 GHz clock speed, as well as an AMD Radeon 780M integrated GPU with 12 cores and up to 2.7 GHz clock speed.