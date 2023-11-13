Security and Windows TCO
-
Fedora Magazine: FIDO2 for centrally managed users
Fedora 39 enables FIDO2 authentication for centrally managed users with SSSD and FreeIPA. This post introduces the steps to follow to configure and start using it.
-
Windows TCO
-
Digital landmines: Why Australia isn’t looking where it’s going
The speed and convenience of digital systems, which we take for granted, come with a fragility that is exposed every so often. Just over a year ago Optus became a high-profile victim of a cyberattack, presaging an even more devastating attack on health insurer Medibank’s systems that led to sensitive medical information finding its way onto the dark web.
-
2023-11-10 [Older] Here's how the southwestern Ontario hospital ransomware attack has impacted this cancer patient's care
-
Cargo Standstill as Cyberattacks Close Australian Ports
Government says intrusion highlights Australia’s vulnerabilities to cyber crime
-