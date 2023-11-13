Apple and Microsoft Abuses, Failures
2023-11-10 [Older] Apple Cofounder Steve Wozniak is Doing Well After Minor Stroke
2023-11-07 [Older] Daniel Dilger Was Rescued After a Bad Accident Thanks to Apple Watch Crash Detection [Ed: Just another tale from an Apple cultist, as he would likely have survived (yet another) crash without a watch or without taking risks]
2023-11-06 [Older] Apple Watch battery drain issues to be fixed in upcoming watchOS update
2023-11-08 [Older] Apple Delayed Next Year’s iPhone Software To Deal With This Year’s Software Bugs
2023-11-06 [Older] Apple Fires Employee For Calling Zionists 'Murderers And Thieves' [Ed: But Apple also hired Elana Hamasman]
2023-11-10 [Older] Apple to Pay $25 Million to Settle Allegations of Discriminatory Hiring Practices in 2018, 2019
2023-11-08 [Older] Google and major mobile carriers want Europe to regulate Apple's iMessage platform
2023-11-07 [Older] U.S. Regulators Want to Treat Apple, PayPal Like Banks
Microsoft fixes Outlook Desktop bug causing slow saving issues
Microsoft has resolved a known issue causing significant delays for Microsoft 365 customers when saving attachments in Outlook Desktop.
2023-11-09 [Older] Ukraine updates: Russia hacked Kyiv's power grid — report [Ed: Windows TCO]
2023-11-10 [Older] Microsoft Temporarily Blocked ChatGPT for Employees, Citing Security Concerns
2023-11-10 [Older] Microsoft briefly blocked employees from using ChatGPT over security concerns [Ed: It's seen, even by Microsoft, as worthless, malicious thing]
2023-11-07 [Older] Bletchley declaration: international agreement on AI safety is a good start, but ordinary people need a say – not just elites