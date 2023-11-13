Containers are a method of running virtualized applications on your computer, similar to virtual machines, but using a different set of underlying technologies. They can be complex to understand, but they're essential for running everything from Minecraft servers to Google. And we're going to show you how to set them up.

We'll be using Linux, an operating system built with a focus on portability, modularity, and stability. Linux is in everything from servers to microwaves to video game consoles. Containers aren't limited to running on Linux, but the technologies behind them are best suited to and run best on Linux. If you're new to Linux, we'd recommend you check out our beginner's guide before diving in.