Security: Booking.com, Cracked Yet Again, CISA, and More

Hackers breached Booking.com, one of the world’s largest online accommodation reservation sites, by posing as hotel staff to steal credit card information from travelers making bookings.

Phishing scams like this have plagued Japan since May.

The headquarters of Booking.com in the Netherlands conceded the damage is occurring on a global scale.

After learning that the stolen card information could have been used to illegally make purchases, the company said, “it is working to recover the money for the affected customers.”

Booking.com’s website and app require hotels and travelers to use their own IDs and passwords for access.