Games: Steam Deck, Unity Layoffs, and More

Persona 5 Tactica is the latest hot episode in the Persona series from Atlus - and it’s a turn-based tactics game, as discussed at length in our Tokyo Games Show 2023 preview. The game is supposed to be released one week away from now, on the 17th of november 2023. Yet, there was apparently some mistake (made by something with 10 fingers, no doubt) and the game was accidently released for a few hours on Steam today before being pulled back. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hO2gbYF7cSA In any case, the game is going to be out soon, for real, this time, and the good news is that Valve has apparently already confirmed that the game will be veriied for the Steam Deck.