Games: Steam Deck, Unity Layoffs, and More
Boiling Steam ☛ Persona 5 Tactica Already Steam Deck Verified One Week Ahead of Release
Persona 5 Tactica is the latest hot episode in the Persona series from Atlus - and it’s a turn-based tactics game, as discussed at length in our Tokyo Games Show 2023 preview. The game is supposed to be released one week away from now, on the 17th of november 2023. Yet, there was apparently some mistake (made by something with 10 fingers, no doubt) and the game was accidently released for a few hours on Steam today before being pulled back. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hO2gbYF7cSA In any case, the game is going to be out soon, for real, this time, and the good news is that Valve has apparently already confirmed that the game will be veriied for the Steam Deck.
Tom's Hardware ☛ Steam Deck OLED Teardown Reveals a Complete Overhaul
The Steam Deck OLED teardown reveals it is not a simple refresh with an OLED display, larger battery, and better storage options.
Boiling Steam ☛ New Steam Deck Revision: OLED HDR display, Better Battery Life, Wifi6
While the Steam Deck was already the best handheld available when it launched, there was always a few points of criticism that were certainly valid. The battery life being somewhat short (less than 2 hours on the most demanding titles), and the LCD screen not being one of the best, especially compared to what’s available nowadays on other devices (phones, tablets) where OLED screens are becoming more widespread. And now, they have just announced a revised Steam Deck, addressing all of these issues.
Boiling Steam ☛ Unity Likely to Reduce Workforce, Drop Services and Reduce Office Footprint
Unity had its investors call yesterday Nov 9th 2023 (Nov 10 morning Japan time) and the new interim CEO, Jim Whitehurst (ex-IBM/Red Hat) has disclosed its current view of the business situation.