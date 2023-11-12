Devices: FPGA, Android-based ‘Cosmos’ OS, Arduino
Linux Gizmos ☛ Sipeed showcases low-cost Tang Primer 25K FPGA board
Sipeed introduced today a new development board with a Gowin FPGA chip with 23K LUT4 and multiple other interfaces. The modular Tang Primer 25K is also compatible with various PMOD modules to develop multiple custom applications.
Hackaday ☛ The AI Pin: A Smart Body Camera That Wants To Compete With Smartphones
Seeking to shake up the smartphone market, Humane introduced its ‘AI Pin’, which at first glance looks like someone put a very stylish body camera on their chest. There’s no display, only the 13 MP camera and some other optics visible above what turns out to be a touch panel, which is its main gesture-based input method, while it’s affixed to one’s clothing using either a magnet on the other side of the fabric, a wireless powerbank or a clip. Inside the unit you find a Qualcomm octa-core processor with 4 GB of RAM and 32 GB of eMMC storage, running a custom Android-based ‘Cosmos’ OS.
Hackaday ☛ Pimp The Potentiometer
Sometimes, a hack isn’t really about the technology but about the logistics. If we asked you to light up an LED using an Arduino, there’s a good chance you’d know exactly how to do that. How about a bunch of LEDs? Simple. Now turn on LEDs proportional to an input voltage. A little harder, but nothing that you probably haven’t done a million times. Finally, arrange the LEDs in an attractive circle around a potentiometer. Wait, how are you going to do that? [Upir] shows us a ready-made ring light for just this purpose and you can see the beautiful thing in the video below.