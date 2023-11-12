Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
-
Idiomdrottning ☛ Ready-made regexp replacers
Here are five Emacs functions that let you do stuff to words, vars, lines, sentences, or paragraphs.
-
JCS ☛ Subtext 3.0 Released
-
Manuel Moreale ☛ App Defaults
I discovered this "app defaults" initiative via Andrea's blog (who's also the 6th P&B guest) and thought it was a fun idea so here's my entry: [...]
-
Reproducible Builds: Reproducible Builds in October 2023
Welcome to the October 2023 report from the Reproducible Builds project. In these reports we outline the most important things that we have been up to over the past month. As a quick recap, whilst anyone may inspect the source code of free software for malicious flaws, almost all software is distributed to end users as pre-compiled binaries.
-
Linux Links ☛ Violet UML Editor – powerful modeling software
Violet (Very Intuitive Object Layout Editing Tool) is an easy-to-learn, open source UML editor. It's designed for students, teachers, and authors.
-
Gizmodo ☛ How To Translate Websites in Any Browser
We live in a multilingual world, which is represented in the billions of pages published on the web—but just because a website isn’t written in your native tongue doesn’t mean that you can’t read it. All of the most popular browsers come with translation tools built-in on desktop and mobile, so you don’t have to limit your reading to sites in your own language. Here’s how it works on four of the most well-known web browsers.