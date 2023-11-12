Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

Tux Machines

Sipeed showcases low-cost Tang Primer 25K FPGA board

3.5” Single Board Computer with 4x Simultaneous Display Interfaces

Sipeed previews M4N-Dock AI-Box

9to5Linux

OBS Studio 30 Released with Support for Intel QSV H264, HEVC, and AV1 on Linux

Highlights of OBS Studio 30 include support for Intel QSV (Quick Sync Video) H264, HEVC, and AV1 on Linux, WHIP/WebRTC output, HDR playback support for DeckLink output, 10-bit capture support for DeckLink devices, as well as YouTube Live Control Panel when streaming to YouTube.

First Look at Ubuntu 23.10 on Raspberry Pi 5

Why Ubuntu 23.10? Because it would be redundant to write about the Raspberry Pi Foundation’s own Raspberry Pi OS on the Raspberry Pi computer, and because, right now, Ubuntu 23.10 is the only GNU/Linux distribution that offers official support for the Raspberry Pi 5 model.

TUXEDO Pulse 14 Gen3 Linux Laptop Unveiled with AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS CPU

TUXEDO Pulse 14 is one of TUXEDO Computers’ lightest Linux powerhouse laptops and the Gen3 model is powered by the 4nm AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS processors with 8 cores, 16 threads, 24 MB cache (L2+L3), 54 W TDP, and up to 5.1 GHz clock speed, as well as an AMD Radeon 780M integrated GPU with 12 cores and up to 2.7 GHz clock speed.

FFmpeg 6.1 “Heaviside” Released with VAAPI AV1 Encoder, HW Vulkan Decoding

Coming more than eight months after FFmpeg 6.0 “Von Neumann”, the FFmpeg 6.1 release is dubbed “Heaviside” and introduces multi-threaded Vulkan-powered hardware accelerated decoding supporting H264, HEVC, and AV1 codecs, as well as a VAAPI (Video Acceleration API) AV1 encoder.

KDE Gear 23.08.3 Arrives with More Fixes for Your Favorite KDE Apps

KDE Gear 23.08.3 is here about a month after KDE Gear 23.08.2 and includes more fixes for crashes, bugs, and other issues reported by users or discovered by the KDE devs during this time.

EasyOS Kirkstone-series version 5.6.1 released
We were discussing Firefox versus Chromium on the forum
AppStream 1.0 released!
Fedora and Red Hat Kernel 6.6, Fedora GNU/Linux 39 Release Party, and BuzzwordsFedora and Red Hat Kernel 6.6, Fedora GNU/Linux 39 Release Party, and Buzzwords
New Fedora Slimbook 14″ joins the Fedora Slimbook 16″
It’s been about a month since we announced the Fedora Slimbook laptop
TUXEDO Pulse 14 Gen3 Linux Laptop Unveiled with AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS CPU
Two years after its first appearance, the TUXEDO Pulse 14 ultra-light AMD-powered Linux laptop is now in the 3rd generation (Gen3) with a more recent AMD Ryzen 7 processor and updated internals.
LLVM, VLC updates in Tumbleweed
During Hack Week this weeek, openSUSE’s rolling release Tumbleweed still manages to send out four snapshots
 
Games: Steam Deck, Unity Layoffs, and More
Devices: FPGA, Android-based ‘Cosmos’ OS, Arduino
Reports From Puppy Linux and EasyOS Developer
Porting KDE Android apps to Qt6/KF6
With the first Qt 6 based release of KDE software rapidly approaching
NetBSD 10.0 RC1 available!
release announcement
Proprietary/Microsoft Blunders, Windows TCO
Happy belated Birthday to PCLinuxOS!
I thought it would be a good idea to make a GNU/Linux distribution
KDE Frameworks 5.112 Improves Support for NetworkManager 1.44, Fixes Bugs
The KDE Project released today KDE Frameworks 5.112 as a new monthly update to this essential collection of more than 80 add-on libraries to Qt providing commonly needed functionality for the KDE Plasma desktop environment and KDE apps.
Red Hat is Rebranding All the Products Using Buzzwords, Vapourware
The Rise of RISC-V
Windows TCO Leftovers
Code::Blocks – C, C++ and Fortran IDE
Code::Blocks is a free/open source, cross platform Integrated Development Environment (IDE)
The 5 Best Immutable, Rock-Solid Linux Distros
Is Linux still fun if it's harder to break
Canonical on MLflow and Snap Store
Scarlett Gately Moore's KDE Report and Akseli Lahtinen Fulltime KDE
Learn About the Best Features of Kali Linux
Learn what the key best features and tools about Kali Linux and why it is so popular in the information security industry.
FreeBSD Status Report Third Quarter 2023
Here is the third 2023 status report, with 32 entries.
WINE 8.20 and Nancy Drew in ScummVM
New Documentary Film “eBPF: Unlocking the Kernel”
Android Leftovers
Amazon is rumored to be planning to ditch Android on its Fire devices
FFmpeg 6.1 “Heaviside” Released with VAAPI AV1 Encoder, HW Vulkan Decoding
FFmpeg 6.1 open-source multimedia framework has been released today as a major update that brings new features, new decoders, new filters, and many other changes.
Games: Whisker Squadron: Survivor, Steam Deck, SteamVR, and More
Open Hardware: Arduino, Raspberry Pi 5, and Librem 5
GNOME Receives €1M Investment from Sovereign Tech Fund
Heard of the Sovereign Tech Fund? I hadn’t, but the GNOME project has bagged itself a whopping €1 million investment from them
This week in KDE: Wayland by default, de-framed Breeze, HDR games, rectangle screen recording
Yep you read that right, we’ve decided to throw the lever and go Wayland by default
LXDE vs XFCE: Which Is the Better Lightweight Desktop Environment
In the hunt for lighter Desktop Environments for your Linux system, it’s easy to become overwhelmed by the number of choices available to you
Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Google News
We recommend the best free and open source alternatives that let you create your own news aggregator service
Security: 7 useful hardware pen testing tools and LF (NSA/GAFAM) puff pieces
Red Hat and RHEL Puff Pieces
The Best Apps to Manage Flatpak Permissions, Remotes, and Data
Discover the Flatpak utilities that can make your package management life an easy one.
today's howtos
Security Leftovers
A Perl-Based Static Site and Gemini Capsule Generator: The Story of tuxmachines.org and techrights.org
Software Freedom Conservancy (SFC) Plays With Fire to Appease Large Corporations and Burn the People Behind the GPL/Copyleft
It seems like they try to bypass the US Constitution
Devices/Embedded: Raspberry Pi OS and More
Canonical/Ubuntu News
Kernel, Mesa Release Candidate, and Gaming Performance
Events: FOSS, Fedora, and Linux
Android Leftovers
Delete them right now – list of extremely dangerous ‘malicious’ Android apps with hundreds of millions of downloads
Programming Leftovers
Apple, Microsoft, and Security Holes
Software: chrpath release 0.17, MongoDB GUIs, and CapyPDF
Oxwall – social networking software platform
Oxwall is a free open source software package PHP/MySQL social networking software platform for building social networks, family sites and collaboration systems
PostgreSQL 16.1, 15.5, 14.10, 13.13, 12.17, and 11.22 Released!
The PostgreSQL Global Development Group has released an update
Steam Deck OLED: Valve’s Latest Innovation
Valve announced its latest innovation in portable gaming, Steam Deck OLED, with a high dynamic range screen and a longer-lasting battery
Videos/Audiocasts/Shows: Linux Out Loud, LINUX Unplugged, Document Foundation/LibreOffice Conference 2023 in Bucharest
Security Leftovers
Audacity 3.4 Released with Music Workflows, New Exporter, and More
Audacity 3.4 open-source, free, and cross-platform audio editor software has been released today as a major update that introduces several new features and many improvements.
GIMP 2.10.36 Released with Support for ASE & ACB Palettes, New Gradient, and More
GIMP 2.10.36 open-source, free, and cross-platform image editing software has been officially released today as a new maintenance update to the GIMP 2.10 series.
PSA: For Xorg GNOME sessions, use the xf86-input-wacom driver for your tablets
TLDR: see the title of this blog post, it's really that trivial
Android Leftovers
Your wait for Android phones with satellite connectivity just got longer
Today in Techrights
Amazon Making its Own Linux-Based OS to Replace Android
Amazon is reportedly working on its own Linux-based OS to replace Android on its Fire TVs, smart displays, and other non-tablet devices
Open Hardware and Mobile Systems
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Programming
Security Leftovers
Ubuntu Touch OTA-3 released with support for over two dozen devices (including the PinePhone and PinePhone Pro)
Ubuntu Touch is a mobile Linux distribution designed to run on smartphones and tablets
Games: Beyond Sunset, Humble Bundle, and More
Proposed European Electronic ID Law Raises Concerns
The harmonisation of standards for electronic identification across the EU should normally be soporific enough to send even the most Club-Mate-hyped hacker straight to sleep
Fedora Linux 39 Is Now Available for Download, Powered by Linux Kernel 6.5
After several delays, the Fedora Project released today Fedora Linux 39 as the latest stable version of this Red Hat-sponsored GNU/Linux distribution for the masses.
Software Freedom Conservancy: Not as Harmless as It May Seem
First impressions are deceiving and rhetoric can be intentionally misleading ("ethics" posturing for a greedy operation)
This Site Supports Mozilla Firefox, But Does Not Endorse It
we caution readers that Firefox is not what it used to be
Today in Techrights
We Need A Revolution - Fairphone
Miquel Ballester dissects the role of tech companies in perpetuating a cycle of disposable electronics and Black Friday consumerism
Release of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.3
Security Leftovers
Ubuntu Core Snapdeck
Ubuntu Core Desktop is an immutable, secure and modular desktop operating system. It’s (apparently) coming to a desktop near you next year