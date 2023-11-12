Reports From Puppy Linux and EasyOS Developer
-
HexChat serverlist update
AntonioPt posted this:
https://forum.puppylinux.com/viewtopic.php?t=9913
I have added it to woofQ, so it will be in the next release of EasyOS.
-
Chromium 117.0.5938.132 compiled in OE
Github commits:
https://github.com/bkauler/oe-qky-kirkstone/commits/ab4a0efb60f4efd96d69ab5ab32b80dc4e59fbe6
The meta-browser project is here:
-
Fix for depth limit detection
EasyOS keeps a history of past versions, so that the user can rollback to earlier versions, if perhaps they don't like the latest. The depth has a limit, default of 5, that can be changed in the Easy Version Control GUI.
There have been reports that this is not working. Which has puzzled me, as it works for me. TerryH and Caramel have been discussing this problem: