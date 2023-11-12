Reports From Puppy Linux and EasyOS Developer

EasyOS keeps a history of past versions, so that the user can rollback to earlier versions, if perhaps they don't like the latest. The depth has a limit, default of 5, that can be changed in the Easy Version Control GUI.



There have been reports that this is not working. Which has puzzled me, as it works for me. TerryH and Caramel have been discussing this problem:



https://forum.puppylinux.com/viewtopic.php?t=9903

