today's leftovers

As we get ready for the launch of the first lapel pin mobile phone, let’s consider lapel pins for a second. Are they usually vessels for innovation? Today in Tedium: It only took us 15 years, but we have finally figured out how to install the brains of a computer into the heart of a lapel pin. Recently, the startup Humane, founded by a pair of Apple design alums not named Jony Ive, announced the AI Pin, a device that is intended to fully replace a smartphone with a set of gestures, a tiny laser projector, and the vocal processing power of artificial intelligence. It makes for great demo, as the clip on their website suggests, but it’s to be seen how it will go over in the real world. But it has me thinking—hey, lapel pins don’t really come up in the same sentence as “innovative” all that often. Is now a good time to talk about lapel pins in today’s Tedium? I say so. May you never forget yours. — Ernie @ Tedium