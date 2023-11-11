KDE Gear 23.08.3 is here about a month after KDE Gear 23.08.2 and includes more fixes for crashes, bugs, and other issues reported by users or discovered by the KDE devs during this time.

Coming more than eight months after FFmpeg 6.0 “Von Neumann”, the FFmpeg 6.1 release is dubbed “Heaviside” and introduces multi-threaded Vulkan-powered hardware accelerated decoding supporting H264, HEVC, and AV1 codecs, as well as a VAAPI (Video Acceleration API) AV1 encoder.

TUXEDO Pulse 14 is one of TUXEDO Computers’ lightest Linux powerhouse laptops and the Gen3 model is powered by the 4nm AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS processors with 8 cores, 16 threads, 24 MB cache (L2+L3), 54 W TDP, and up to 5.1 GHz clock speed, as well as an AMD Radeon 780M integrated GPU with 12 cores and up to 2.7 GHz clock speed.

New Fedora Slimbook 14″ joins the Fedora Slimbook 16″

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Nov 11, 2023



It’s been about a month since we announced the Fedora Slimbook laptop. That was just the first step in our partnership with Slimbook to see Fedora Linux preinstalled on more devices. The feedback we’ve received has been great! With that, we wanted to share more news from our hardware partner that we hope is exciting for you.

As awesome as the Fedora Slimbook 16″ is, we heard many of you express concerns over the size of the laptop or the Nvidia card, wishing there was a smaller option available. So Slimbook answered the call with the smaller Fedora Slimbook 14″ for those who prefer it – still with the great Fedora branding on the back of the lid and on the super key, and still with Fedora Workstation preinstalled!

Read on