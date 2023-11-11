New Fedora Slimbook 14″ joins the Fedora Slimbook 16″
It’s been about a month since we announced the Fedora Slimbook laptop. That was just the first step in our partnership with Slimbook to see Fedora Linux preinstalled on more devices. The feedback we’ve received has been great! With that, we wanted to share more news from our hardware partner that we hope is exciting for you.
As awesome as the Fedora Slimbook 16″ is, we heard many of you express concerns over the size of the laptop or the Nvidia card, wishing there was a smaller option available. So Slimbook answered the call with the smaller Fedora Slimbook 14″ for those who prefer it – still with the great Fedora branding on the back of the lid and on the super key, and still with Fedora Workstation preinstalled!