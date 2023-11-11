Canonical on MLflow and Snap Store

One of the most common bits of FUD about Ubuntu's Snap packaging format is that it's proprietary – but exploring the documentation shows that is wrong.

Give us a moment to lay out our position here. The Reg FOSS desk is not particularly partisan when it comes to Linux distros or their packaging tools. Like most computer techies of a certain age, after a few decades working with all manner of software, this vulture hates it all. All software sucks, as the saying goes.

Linux is software, therefore it sucks. And, as a trivial corollary, all Linux distros suck too. Package managers are also software and also suck, but least most Linux distros have one. This is better than not having one – or, even worse, having more than one, as XKCD 927 beautifully illustrates.

We are not especially pro-Snap, or anti-Flatpak. Your correspondent personally likes the AppImage format, which needs no additional frameworks – but while there is AppImageHub, the format provides no tooling for software updates. That's left up to the app.