Canonical on MLflow and Snap Store
-
Ubuntu ☛ Ubuntu Blog: What is MLflow?
MLflow is an open source platform, used for managing machine learning workflows. It was launched back in 2018 and has grown in popularity ever since, reaching 10 million users in November 2022. Hey Hi (AI) enthusiasts and professionals have struggled with experiment tracking, model management and code reproducibility, so when MLflow was launched, it addressed pressing problems in the market. MLflow is lightweight and able to run on an average-priced machine. But it also integrates with more complex tools, so it’s ideal to run Hey Hi (AI) at scale.
-
The Register UK ☛ Canonical shows how to use Snaps without the Snap Store [Ed: Snap packaging format is not proprietary but the back end is and Snap packaging format is often used by proprietary software/spyware/malware companies to carry their malicious blogs onto GNU/Linux PCs]
One of the most common bits of FUD about Ubuntu's Snap packaging format is that it's proprietary – but exploring the documentation shows that is wrong.
[...]
Give us a moment to lay out our position here. The Reg FOSS desk is not particularly partisan when it comes to Linux distros or their packaging tools. Like most computer techies of a certain age, after a few decades working with all manner of software, this vulture hates it all. All software sucks, as the saying goes.
Linux is software, therefore it sucks. And, as a trivial corollary, all Linux distros suck too. Package managers are also software and also suck, but least most Linux distros have one. This is better than not having one – or, even worse, having more than one, as XKCD 927 beautifully illustrates.
We are not especially pro-Snap, or anti-Flatpak. Your correspondent personally likes the AppImage format, which needs no additional frameworks – but while there is AppImageHub, the format provides no tooling for software updates. That's left up to the app.