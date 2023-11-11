today's howtos
-
RoseHosting ☛ How to Install Joomla on Debian 12
Joomla is an open-source content management system (CMS) that allows users to build and manage websites and web applications. It is a popular and widely used CMS known for its flexibility, scalability, and ease of use. Joomla is written in PHP and uses a MySQL/MariaDB database to store content and data.
It is a versatile CMS that can be adapted to meet various website needs, and its open-source nature means it is free to use and can be customized to suit specific requirements.
-
Manuel Matuzovic ☛ Day 105: defining multiple syntax components
As already explained on day 84, using the syntax descriptor, you can define the type of a custom property in an @property at-rule.
-
LinuxTechi ☛ How to Install VMware Workstation on Linux Mint 21
-
idroot
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Visual Studio Code on Fedora 39 [Ed: Terrible idea. This is proprietary spyware of Microsoft. Use something like KATE instead.]
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Visual Studio Code on Fedora 39. Visual Studio Code (VS Code) is a popular and versatile code editor used by developers worldwide.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install MySQL on Fedora 39
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install MySQL on Fedora 39. MySQL, a versatile and powerful relational database management system, serves as the backbone for a myriad of applications, from small-scale projects to enterprise-level systems.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install PrestaShop on Debian 12
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install PrestaShop on Debian 12. PrestaShop is a powerful, open-source e-commerce platform that enables you to create and manage your online store with ease.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Redmine on Debian 12
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Redmine on Debian 12. Redmine is a powerful and flexible project management and issue-tracking tool that has gained popularity for its open-source nature and extensive feature set. It is crucial to secure your Redmine installation, especially if it deals with sensitive data.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Snap on Fedora 39
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Snap on Fedora 39. Snap, short for “Snappy,” is a universal package manager developed by Canonical. Its primary advantage lies in its ability to package applications and their dependencies into a single, easily installable package.
-
-
linuxcapable
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Snap and Snap-Store on Fedora 39/38/37 Linux
This guide demonstrates how to install Snap and Snap-Store on Fedora Linux, providing a straightforward approach to enhancing your software management capabilities. Snap, a universal package management system, and Snap-Store, its graphical interface counterpart, offer a unified solution to software deployment and updates across different GNU/Linux distributions.
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Ristretto on Fedora 39/38/37 Linux
Ristretto, a lightweight and efficient image viewer, is an excellent choice for Fedora GNU/Linux users seeking a fast and user-friendly solution. This guide will demonstrate how to install Ristretto on Fedora Linux, offering a straightforward process that enhances your image-viewing experience.
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Nextcloud Desktop on Fedora 39/38/37 Linux
Nextcloud Desktop efficiently synchronizes files, calendars, and contacts between your computer and your Nextcloud server, ensuring secure access to your data from anywhere. This guide demonstrates how to install Nextcloud Desktop on Fedora Linux, detailing the process step-by-step for a smooth setup.
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install RetroArch on Fedora 39/38/37 Linux
If you’re a Fedora GNU/Linux user passionate about retro gaming, this guide will demonstrate how to install RetroArch on Fedora Linux. RetroArch is a powerful open-source tool that combines emulators for classic gaming consoles all in one place.
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Krita on Fedora 39/38/37 Linux
This guide will show you how to install Krita on Fedora Linux. Krita is a free, open-source digital painting software popular among artists and designers. Its user-friendly interface and powerful features make it a top choice for digital art. We’ll walk you through the installation process step by step.
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install GNU/Linux Kernel 6.6 on Debian 12 or 11
To successfully install GNU/Linux Kernel 6.6 on Debian 12 Bookworm or Debian 11 Bullseye, adhere strictly to the following guidance. The procedure requires using an unsigned kernel, necessitating the deactivation of the secure boot before initiation.
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Kdenlive on Fedora 39/38/37 Linux
For those using Fedora GNU/Linux and looking to dive into the video editing world with Kdenlive, a robust and versatile open-source video editor that empowers creators. This guide will demonstrate how to install Kdenlive on Fedora Linux, ensuring you have access to a powerful suite of video editing tools.
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Inkscape on Fedora 39/38/37 Linux
Inkscape is a powerful open-source vector graphics editor that stands out in digital design. This guide will demonstrate how to install Inkscape on Fedora Linux, detailing how to empower artists, designers, and hobbyists to harness their full potential.
-
-
Own HowTo ☛ How to install MonoDevelop on Ubuntu 22.04 [Ed: Working for Microsoft on GNU/Linux is a very bad idea. Better not.]
In this tutorial, you will learn how to install MonoDevelop on Ubuntu 22.04.
MonoDevelop is an IDE that you can use to code in different programming languages such as : C#, Java, Python and a lot more.
MonoDevelop supports Linux, backdoored Windows and MacOS, so you can use MonoDevelop on different
-
TecMint ☛ How to Install VLC Media Player in Fedora 39
-
Linux Hint ☛ How to Install Docker on Debian 12
To install Docker on Debian, download the Docker gpg key and add it to APT source repository. Then, use “sudo apt install docker-ce” command to install Docker.
-
Linux Hint ☛ How to Install Docker on proprietary trap AWS Ubuntu?
To install docker on proprietary trap AWS Ubuntu, launch and connect to the EC2 instance and install prerequisite packages. Install the Docker using “install docker-ce” command.
-
Linux Hint ☛ Docker Attach to Running Container
To attach the running container to standard I/O and error stream, utilize the “docker attach ” command.
-
Install Win11 KVM on Manjaro Gnome 23.04
Please be advised, that in particular case extraction of rpms is supported via CLI $ bsdtar -xf *.rpm . The rest of deployment procedure keeps to be the same as on previous versions of Manjaro linux.
-
TecAdmin ☛ Where to find crontab (cron) logs in Ubuntu & Debian
When managing GNU/Linux systems, especially Ubuntu and Debian, understanding where to find crontab logs is crucial for system administrators and developers. This article delves into the specifics of locating and interpreting cron logs in these popular distributions. Cron is a time-based job scheduler in Unix-like operating systems.
-
Steps for Installing PHP Composer on Debian 12 Bookworm Linux
Learn how to install PHP Composer on Debian 12 GNU/Linux to fulfill the various dependencies required for the development of PHP projects or while installing some applications written in PHP language.