Joomla is an open-source content management system (CMS) that allows users to build and manage websites and web applications. It is a popular and widely used CMS known for its flexibility, scalability, and ease of use. Joomla is written in PHP and uses a MySQL/MariaDB database to store content and data.

It is a versatile CMS that can be adapted to meet various website needs, and its open-source nature means it is free to use and can be customized to suit specific requirements.