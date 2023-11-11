KDE Gear 23.08.3 is here about a month after KDE Gear 23.08.2 and includes more fixes for crashes, bugs, and other issues reported by users or discovered by the KDE devs during this time.

Coming more than eight months after FFmpeg 6.0 “Von Neumann”, the FFmpeg 6.1 release is dubbed “Heaviside” and introduces multi-threaded Vulkan-powered hardware accelerated decoding supporting H264, HEVC, and AV1 codecs, as well as a VAAPI (Video Acceleration API) AV1 encoder.

TUXEDO Pulse 14 is one of TUXEDO Computers’ lightest Linux powerhouse laptops and the Gen3 model is powered by the 4nm AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS processors with 8 cores, 16 threads, 24 MB cache (L2+L3), 54 W TDP, and up to 5.1 GHz clock speed, as well as an AMD Radeon 780M integrated GPU with 12 cores and up to 2.7 GHz clock speed.

Learn About the Best Features of Kali Linux

posted by Arindam Giri on Nov 11, 2023



Kali Linux is a Debian-based Linux distribution designed for ethical hackers and security professionals. It is pre-installed with a wide range of penetration testing and security auditing tools, making it a powerful platform for identifying and exploiting vulnerabilities.

Over the last few years, Kali Linux has become more popular among security researchers and professionals due to its dedicated focus on providing a complete Linux operating system which comes with the latest and greatest tools in the cybersecurity industry. Today, it is the “go-to” operating system for security professionals.

Read on