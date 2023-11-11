Learn About the Best Features of Kali Linux
Kali Linux is a Debian-based Linux distribution designed for ethical hackers and security professionals. It is pre-installed with a wide range of penetration testing and security auditing tools, making it a powerful platform for identifying and exploiting vulnerabilities.
Over the last few years, Kali Linux has become more popular among security researchers and professionals due to its dedicated focus on providing a complete Linux operating system which comes with the latest and greatest tools in the cybersecurity industry. Today, it is the “go-to” operating system for security professionals.