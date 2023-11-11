Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Zach Flower ☛ Jekyll Is Good Enough
It's not that Jekyll is perfect. Far from it, in fact. Liquid templates are a pain in the ass, and the plugin architecture leaves a lot to be desired, but it gets the job done and ultimately churns out a reliable, consistent static website that looks and feels the way I want it to.
University of Toronto ☛ Brief early impressions of Emacs' evil Vim emulation
Purely as a vim emulation, evil seems quite comprehensive in my limited testing, including features like reflowing paragraphs by piping them through !}fmt. It doesn't get quite everything, for example it doesn't have vim's arithmetic operations, but I'm relatively convinced I could edit in evil without really noticing that it wasn't vim. As someone who knows a bit about how Emacs works, this is somewhere between impressive and scary; there's a lot of hard work involved in making it work so well and for so much. In addition, some of the details are very nice; for example, under X evil will change how the cursor looks depending on the (vim) mode you're in.
DJ Adams ☛ TIL - Two Tmux Plugin Manager features
Anyway, while I've used Tmux for a long time, I've never really used a plugin manager, so this week I took a look at Tmux Plugin Manager (TPM). It worked really nicely out of the box, but there were a couple of things I wanted to sort out for my particular setup.
The short video Tmux has forever changed the way I write code has a nice overview of Tmux configuration, including the use of plugins with TPM, which I'll use here as an example. The relevant configuration in tmux.conf looks like this, defining three plugins (well, two plus TPM itself): [...]
SDx Central ☛ Tetragon adds visibility to Kubernetes with open-source runtime security platform
One of the best ways to properly secure a cloud-native environment is to have full visibility, and that begins at the Linux kernel level. That’s one of the basic ideas behind the open-source Tetragon project, which celebrated its 1.0 release at the Kubecon NA 2023 event this week.
Tetragon is part of the larger Cilium project, which uses the eBPF (extended Berkeley Packet Filter) technology that is integrated into the Linux kernel. With eBPF, users get very precise packet-level data activity in a Linux-based system. Cilium extends eBPF specifically to provide visibility, with a focus on cloud-native Kubernetes deployments. Tetragon goes a step further by providing a powerful runtime security layer.
Computing UK ☛ 'I had an epiphany': OpenUK's Amanda Brock on her open source journey
Amanda Brock certainly didn't set out to be one of the most recognised faces in UK open source, rubbing shoulders with government ministers and delivering keynotes to packed halls.
Raspberry Pi ☛ Meet Jeff Geerling
If you want to cut through the buzzwords and find out what tech actually does, you could do a lot worse than listen to Jeff Geerling. He’s built an utterly wholesome corner of the [Internet] in which he explains, demonstrates, and demystifies the latest thing that everybody else pretends to know about. Linux, single-board computers, open source, developer tools, home automation – Jeff does the lot, and he wants to teach you how to do it, too. We thought we’d talk to him about what he’s been getting up to with his new Raspberry Pi 5.
Daniel Stenberg ☛ Another Google Open Source Peer Bonus
I’m happy to once again receive a Google Open Source Peer Bonus. The second this year, the third time in total.
My containerized websites
Coincidentally I have had multiple needs for serving websites from behind containers instead of directly from the host. After some practicing, which can be also described as ”hacking without carefully documenting what I did”, I decided not to explicitly describe my setup but how I achieved (towards) my goal of serving my web sites (3 on the same server) from behind containers. This will enable me to consider using things like PHP or other notorious pieces of software thanks to a level of sandboxing.