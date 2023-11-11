Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

Anyway, while I've used Tmux for a long time, I've never really used a plugin manager, so this week I took a look at Tmux Plugin Manager (TPM). It worked really nicely out of the box, but there were a couple of things I wanted to sort out for my particular setup.

The short video Tmux has forever changed the way I write code has a nice overview of Tmux configuration, including the use of plugins with TPM, which I'll use here as an example. The relevant configuration in tmux.conf looks like this, defining three plugins (well, two plus TPM itself): [...]