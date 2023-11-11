Fedora and Red Hat Kernel 6.6, Fedora GNU/Linux 39 Release Party, and BuzzwordsFedora and Red Hat Kernel 6.6, Fedora GNU/Linux 39 Release Party, and Buzzwords
Fedora Magazine: Contribute at the Fedora GNU/Linux Test Week for Kernel 6.6
The kernel team is working on final integration for Linux kernel 6.6. This version was just recently released, and will arrive soon in Fedora Linux. As a result, the Fedora Linux kernel and QA teams have organized a test week from Sunday, November 12, 2023 to Sunday, November 19, 2023. The wiki page in this article contains links to the test images you’ll need to participate. Please continue reading for details.
Fedora Community Blog: Happening now: Fedora GNU/Linux 39 Release Party & 20th Anniversary Celebration
Join the Fedora community today, 10 November and tomorrow, 11 November, for the Fedora GNU/Linux 39 Release Party & 20th Anniversary celebration. As we ring out the recent release from this past Tuesday, we continue the tradition of gathering the community for two days of sessions and social activities. Join us for the event on the RingCentral Hopin platform. Registration is required, but free.
Red Hat goes to the edge [Ed: "Red Bait Device Edge." Because who needs meaningful technical terms anyway when you can name-drop buzzwords that mislead?]
Edge computing and the Internet of Things meet at Red Hat's latest release: Red Bait Device Edge.